BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 15

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Thailand Women (TL-W) in the 15th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women are placed at the top of the group A points table, having won as many as three matches. They won their last match against USA Women by 55 runs.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are second in the group B points table. They won their last match against Papua New Guinea Women by 12 runs.

BD-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 15th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The match is set to take place at 8.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs TL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 15

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BD-W vs TL-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a balanced one, which has something in it for both the batters and bowlers. The spinners will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run rate. The last three out of four matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 130

Average second innings score: 115

BD-W vs TL-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Bangladesh Women: W-W-W

Thailand Women: W-L-W

BD-W vs TL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

BD-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BD-W Probable Playing 11

Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sobhana Mostary, and Shohely Akhter.

TL-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TL-W Probable Playing 11

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shamima Sultana (3 matches, 65 runs, Strike Rate: 101.56)

Shamina has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 101.56 in three matches. She is quite safe behind the stumps and can be pretty handy with the bat too.

Top Batter pick

Natthakan Chantham (3 matches, 45 runs, Strike Rate: 91.84)

Natthakan is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. She has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 91.84 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Salma Khatun (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.27)

Salma is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle-order. She has scalped five wickets in three matches.

Top Bowler pick

Nattaya Boochatham (3 matches, 7 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.80)

Nattaya is expected to lead the bowling unit for Thailand Women on Friday. Having played three matches, she has seven wickets to her name.

BD-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Salma Khatun

Salma could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. She has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.27.

Shohely Akhter

Shohely can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals. She has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.13.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Players Stats Nattaya Boochatham 7 wickets in 3 matches Nigar Sultana 157 runs in 3 matches Salma Khatun 5 wickets in 3 matches Nahida Akter 5 wickets in 3 matches Shohely Akhter 4 wickets in 3 matches

BD-W vs TL-W match expert tips

Nattaya Boochatham can be a crucial pick in your fantasy team for this game as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this BD-W vs TL-W match, click here!

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

Bangladesh v Thailand - ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana, Shamima Sultana

Batters: Natthakan Chatham, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh

Bowlers: Shohely Akhter, Nahida Akter, Nattaya Boochatham

BD-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

Bangladesh v Thailand - ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana, Nannapat Koncharoenkai

Batters: Naruemol Chaiwai, Murshida Khatun, Natthakan Chantham

All-rounders: Chanida Sutthiruang, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Nattaya Boochatham, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far