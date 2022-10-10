BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Match 20

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the 20th match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction.

Bangladesh Women are still in the race for a spot in the semi-finals. A win in this game will enable them to progress to the last-four stage. Meanwhile, the UAE Women have already been knocked out and will want to finish the tournament on a high. They have a win-loss record of 1-4 so far and occupy the penultimate position in the points table.

BD-W vs UAE-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022

The 20th match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 between Bangladesh Women and United Arab Emirates Women will be played on October 11 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs UAE-W, 20th Match, Women's Asia Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 11th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Live Streaming: Hotstar

BD-W vs UAE-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium has been a decent one to bat on. However, the spinners have found assistance, performing admiringly well at the venue. The pacers have also found a bit of movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 117

Average 2nd-innings score: 76

BD-W vs UAE-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bangladesh Women: L, L, W, L, W

United Arab Emirates Women: L, L, W, L, L

BD-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing 11 today

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing XI:

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shohely Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary.

United Arab Emirates Women injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

United Arab Emirates Women Probable Playing XI:

Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Kumari Egodage, Theertha Satish (wk), Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Natasha Cherriath, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Siya Gokhale, Samaira Dharnidharka.

Today’s BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana (5 matches, 128 runs)

Nigar Sultana has been in excellent form with the bat in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. The Bangladesh Women’s skipper has amassed 128 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 111.30.

Top Batter Pick

Murshida Khatun (3 matches, 78 runs)

Murshida Khatun has accumulated 78 runs in three innings and has a strike rate of 93.97.

Top All-rounder Pick

Salma Khatun (5 matches, 31 runs, 4 wickets)

Salma Khatun has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has four wickets to her name at an economy rate of 4.39. On the batting front, she has scored 31 runs in three outings, getting dismissed only once.

Top Bowler Pick

Mahika Gaur (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Mahika Gaur has been consistent with the ball in the tournament. She has taken six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 5.95.

BD-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Rumana Ahmed (5 matches, 10 runs, 10 wickets)

Rumana Ahmed has been in fabulous form with the ball. She has returned with 10 wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.83. She averages 5.80 with the ball and has a bowling strike rate of 7.2.

Shanjida Akter (5 matches, 5 wickets)

Shanjida Akter seems to be in top bowling form. The left-arm spinner has picked up five wickets in as many games and has conceded runs at an economy rate of just 3.67.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rumana Ahmed 10 runs & 10 wickets in 5 matches Shanjida Akter 5 wickets in 5 matches Nigar Sultana 128 runs in 5 matches Salma Khatun 31 runs & 4 wickets in 5 matches Mahika Gaur 6 wickets in 5 matches

BD-W vs UAE-W match expert tips

Bangladesh Women will start as favorites as quite a few of their players have been in good form. Thus, six or seven of their players can be picked. Moreover, the all-rounders and bowlers might be the differential captaincy picks in the BD-W vs UAE-W game.

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Theertha Satish

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Kavisha Kumari Egodage

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed (c), Salma Khatun, Esha Rohit Oza

Bowlers: Fahima Khatun, Mahika Gaur, Shanjida Akter (vc)

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BD-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana (vc)

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Kavisha Kumari Egodage

All-rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (c), Esha Rohit Oza, Chaya Mughal

Bowlers: Vaishnave Mahesh, Mahika Gaur, Shanjida Akter

