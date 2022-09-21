BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 9

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on USA Women (USA-W) in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

With two spots remaining in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next year, eight teams will go head-to-head against each other to book tickets for the marquee tournament.

Bangladesh Women have begun their campaign in wonderful fashion. They have won both their first two matches and are atop Group A with four points. Meanwhile, USA Women have been under pressure, having lost both their games so far.

BD-W vs USA-W Match Details, Match 9

The ninth match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played on September 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST.

BD-W vs USA-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 9

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BD-W vs USA-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is said to be a balanced one. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball, while spinners could prove to be decisive in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 99.5

Average second-innings score: 97.5

BD-W vs USA-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bangladesh Women: W-W

USA Women: L-L

BD-W vs USA-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing 11

Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Sanjida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shohely Akhter.

USA Women injury/team news

No major injury updates.

USA Women Probable Playing 11

Mahika Kandanala, Disha Dhingra, Sindhu Sriharsha (c&wk), Snigdha Paul, Isani Vaghela, Anika Kolan, Lisa Ramjit, Geetika Kodali, Bhumika Bhadriraju, Ritu Singh, Suhani Thadani.

BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Sultana (2 matches, 55 runs, Average: 27.50)

S Sultana could end up being a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 55 runs in two games at an average of 27.50.

Top Batter pick

M Khatun (2 matches, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 96.87)

M Khatun has been reliable with the bat for Bangladesh Women, having scored 31 runs in two games at a strike rate of over 96.

Top All-rounder pick

R Singh (2 matches, 1 wicket)

USA Women will be expecting a lot more from R Singh, who has scalped just one wicket so far.

Top Bowler pick

S Akter (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.40)

S Akter is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the qualifiers with four wickets from two games at a wonderful economy rate of 3.40

BD-W vs USA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Khatun

S Khatun is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the competition with four wickets to her name. She has a bowling average of 8.75 and an economy rate of 4.37 and could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

N Sultana

N Sultana is the highest scorer in the qualifiers as things stand. She has amassed 101 runs in two games at an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 105.20.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Khatun 4 wickets 166 points S Akter 4 wickets 154 points N Sultana 101 runs 150 points N Akter 4 wickets 132 points S Sultana 55 runs 127 points

BD-W vs USA-W match expert tips

N Sultana has been extremely consistent with both the bat and ball and will be a safe multiplier choice for your BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana, S Sultana

Batters: M Khatun, S Paul, D Dhingra

All-rounders: S Khatun (c), R Singh

Bowlers: S Akhter, N Akter, S Akther Maghla (vc), B Badriraju

BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

BD-W vs USA-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 9, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Sultana (c), S Sultana

Batters: M Khatun, S Paul, M Kandanala, D Dhingra

All-rounders: S Khatun

Bowlers: S Akhter, N Akter (vc), S Akther Maghla, G Kodali

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far