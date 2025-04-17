BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 11

The 11th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) squaring off against West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Thursday, April 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bangladesh Women have won their last three matches. They won their last match against Scotland Women by 34 runs. West Indies Women, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Pakistan Women by 65 runs.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Bangladesh Women have won only one match while West Indies have won three matches.

BD-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 11th ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 17 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs WI-W, 11th ODI match

Date and Time: April 17, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was Thailand Women and Ireland Women, where a total of 564 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

BD-W vs WI-W Form Guide

BD-W - W W W

WI-W - L W L

BD-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nigar Sultana (wk), Nahida Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Jannatul Ferdus Sumona, Rabeya, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam Trisna

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Qiana Joseph, Hayley Mathews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Stephanie Taylor, Zaida James, Chinelle Henry, Janillia Glasgow, Karishma Ramarack, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 235 runs in the last three matches. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Akhter

F Hoque and S Akhter are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Akhtar will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has amassed 175 runs in the last three matches. S Taylor is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

H Matthews and F Khatun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 137 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last three matches. C Henry is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Ramharack

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Ramharack and J Ferdus. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Ramharack will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has picked up six wickets in the last three matches. A Alleyne is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has racked up 137 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last three matches.

F Khatun

F Khatun is one of the most crucial picks from the Bangladesh Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble West Indies Women batters. She has smashed 54 runs and taken seven wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs WI-W, 11th ODI match

N Sultana

F Khatun

H Matthews

S Akhter

J Ferdus

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: S Akhter

All-rounders: H Matthews, C Henry, Z James, F Khatun

Bowlers: A Alleyne, N Akter, K Ramharack, J Ferdus, A Fletcher

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: S Akhter, F Hoque

All-rounders: H Matthews, C Henry, F Khatun

Bowlers: A Alleyne, N Akter, K Ramharack, J Ferdus, A Munisar

