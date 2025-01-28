BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025, 1st T20I

The first T20I match of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) go up against West Indies Women (WI-W) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Tuesday, January 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Indies Women won the ODI series and will now look forward to winning the T20I series too. West Indies Women lost their last T20I series to India Women by 2-1. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, were clean swept in their last T20I series by Ireland Women.

These two teams have played a total of four head-to-head matches. West Indies Women have won all four matches.

BD-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on January 28 at Warner Park in St Kitts. The game will commence at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs WI-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 28 January 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. The whole ODI series was played at the same ground and spinners were seen dominating. A similar dominance is expected in today's match.

BD-W vs WI-W Form Guide

BD-W - Will be playing their first match

WI-W - Will be playing their first match

BD-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews ©, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Janelle Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. S Campbelle is another good wicketkeeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Q Joseph

S Akhter and Q Joseph are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Joseph will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She can bowl a few overs if needed. S Mostary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

D Dottin and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Matthews will open the innings and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. F Khatun is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Ramharack

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and K Ramharack. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Ramharack will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has an exceptional venue record. A Fletcher is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is in excellent form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

D Dottin

D Dottin is another crucial pick from the West Indies Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Bangladesh Women batters with her pace.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs WI-W, 1st T20I match

K Ramharack

D Dottin

H Matthews

Q Joseph

A Fletcher

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana, S Campbelle

Batters: Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun, C Henry

Bowlers: N Akter, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, R Khan

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: Q Joseph, S Mostary

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun, S Akter

Bowlers: N Akter, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, A Alleyne

