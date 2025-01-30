BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025, 2nd T20I

The second T20I match of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) square off against West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday, January 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Indies Women claimed the ODI series and will now be looking forward to winning the T20I series too. They have already won the first T20I match against Bangladesh Women by eight wickets. Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin played exceptionally well as they smashed 60 runs and 51 runs respectively while chasing a target of 144 runs.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. West Indies Women have won all the matches.

Trending

BD-W vs WI-W Match Details

The second T20I match of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on January 30 at the Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to begin at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs WI-W, 2nd T20I match

Date and Time: 30 January 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. The whole ODI series was played at the same ground and spinners were seen dominating the proceedings. A similar dominance was seen in the last T20I match between these two teams at this venue. A total of 289 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

BD-W vs WI-W Form Guide

BD-W - L

WI-W - W

BD-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews ©, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Janelle Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She smashed 53 runs in the last match. S Campbelle is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

Q Joseph

S Akhter and Q Joseph are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Q Joseph will bat in the top order. She smashed 29 runs in the last match. S Mostary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

D Dottin and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews will open the innings and complete her quota of four overs. She scored 60 runs and took one wicket in the last match. F Khatun is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Ramharack

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan and K Ramharack. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Ramharack has an exceptional record at this venue. A Fletcher is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

D Dottin

D Dottin is another crucial pick from the West Indies Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Bangladesh Women batters with her pace. She smashed 51 runs and bowled four overs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs WI-W, 2nd T20I match

K Ramharack

D Dottin

H Matthews

Q Joseph

A Fletcher

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: Q Joseph, S Mostary, S Akhter

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun

Bowlers: C Fraser, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, R Khan

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana

Batters: Q Joseph, S Akhter

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun

Bowlers: C Fraser, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, R Khan, S Khatun

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️