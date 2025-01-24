BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025, 3rd ODI

The third ODI match of the Bangladesh Women's tour of West Indies 2025 will be played at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Friday, January 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The series is at standstill as both the teams have won one match each. Bangladesh Women won the last match by 60 runs. West Indies Women won the first ODI by 9 wickets as they chased the target of 198 runs in just 31.4 overs.

The two teams have played a total of 3 head-to-head matches. West Indies Women have won two matches while Bangladesh Women have won only one.

BD-W vs WI-W Match Details

The third ODI of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on January 24 at the Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs WI-W, 3rd ODI match

Date and Time: 24th January, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is good for batters. Fans can expect another high scoring fixture. The last match played at this venue was the 2nd ODI between West Indies Women and Bangladesh Women. A total of 308 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BD-W vs WI-W Form Guide

BD-W - W L

WI-W - L W

BD-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Nigar Sultana Joty (c & wk), Shorna Akter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews ©, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Jannillea Glasgow, Aaliyah Alleyne, Mandy Mangru, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She smashed 68 runs in the last match. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Q Joseph

S Akhter and Q Joseph are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Q Joseph will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 76 runs in the last two matches. S Mostary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

D Dottin and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. H Matthews has smashed 120 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. F Khatua is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

A Alleyne

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and A Alleyne. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Alleyne will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. K Ramharack is another good bowler pick for today's match.

BD-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 120 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

K Ramharack

K Ramharack is another crucial pick from the West Indies Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 13 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs WI-W, 3rd ODI match

K Ramharack

D Dottin

H Matthews

F Khatun

A Alleyne

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun, S Akter

Bowlers: A Alleyne, N Akter, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, R Khan

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: Q Joseph

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun

Bowlers: A Alleyne, N Akter, K Ramharack, A Fletcher, R Khan, M Akter

