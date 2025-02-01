BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I match of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) squaring off against West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday, February 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

West Indies Women claimed the ODI series and are leading the T20I series by 2-1. They won the 1st T20I match against Bangladesh Women by 8 wickets and then followed it up with a 106-run victory in the second T20I.

These two teams have played a total of 6 head-to-head matches. West Indies Women have won all the matches.

BD-W vs WI-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies 2025 will be played on February 1 at the Warner Park in St Kitts. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 1st February 2025, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The pitch at Warner Park in St Kitts is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. The last match between these two teams was at the same venue. A total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BD-W vs WI-W Form Guide

BD-W - L L

WI-W - W W

BD-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

BD-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam

WI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hayley Matthews ©, Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Janelle Glasgow, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultana

N Sultana is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 63 runs in the last two matches. S Campbelle is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Q Joseph

S Akhter and Q Joseph are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Q Joseph will bat in the top order. She has smashed 92 runs in the last two matches. S Mostary is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Matthews

D Dottin and H Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Matthews will open the innings and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 87 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. F Khatun is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Fletcher

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan and A Fletcher. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Fletcher will complete her quota of overs and already taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. She has an exceptional venue record. C Fraser is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-W vs WI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Matthews

H Matthews is in top notch form and performing well in every match. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 87 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

D Dottin

D Dottin is another crucial pick from the West Indies Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and can trouble Bangladesh Women batters with her pace. She has smashed 100 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BD-W vs WI-W, 3rd T20I match

D Dottin

H Matthews

Q Joseph

A Fletcher

F Khatun

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: Q Joseph, S Akhter

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun, S Akter, Z James

Bowlers: C Fraser, A Fletcher, R Khan

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana, S Campbelle

Batters: Q Joseph, S Akhter

All-rounders: H Matthews, D Dottin, F Khatun

Bowlers: C Fraser, A Fletcher, R Khan, A Munisar

