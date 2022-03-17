BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 17

The 17th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) take on West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

West Indies, after a strong start to their World Cup campaign, have lost their way with losses against India and Australia. However, they will be keen to return to winning ways against a Bangladesh side who won their first-ever World Cup game earlier in the week against Pakistan. While they have a resourceful squad to fall back on, Bangladesh will start as underdogs. With two valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game beckons at the Bay Oval.

BD-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Karishma Ramharack, Shekera Selman and Shamilia Connell.

BD-W XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam and Fariha Trisna.

Match Details

BD-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 18th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Bay Oval is slightly on the slower side, there will be runs on offer. Although the pacers will get some swing early on with the new ball, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with some turn on offer as well. Wickets in hand will be key, as has been the case throughout the tournament. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shamima Sultana: Although Shamima Sultana has been fairly consistent at the top of the Bangladeshi batting unit, she is due for a big knock in the tournament. Sultana has been good against pace and given her form, she is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Deandra Dottin: Deandra Dottin has blown hot and cold in the tournament, but she has shown glimpses of her ability. While Dottin remains one of West Indies' go-to batters at the top of the order, she could be called upon to roll her arm over for a couple of overs, holding her in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews has been one of the top players in the tournament, scoring crucial runs and picking up wickets in the middle overs. While Matthews has been in decent form with the ball for quite some time now, Matthews has enjoyed a new lease of life since being promoted to the top of the order. With form on her side, Matthews is a must-have in your BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Fariha Trisna: Fariha Trisna has been the surprise package for Bangladesh with the ball, bowling economical spells in the middle overs. Trisna has accounted for three wickets and complemented the spinners well with her clever variations. With the conditions suiting her, Trisna is a decent addition to your BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WI-W) - 496 points

Rumana Ahmed (BD-W) - 182 points

Deandra Dottin (WI-W) - 267 points

Important stats for BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 207 runs in 4 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 51.75

Fargana Hoque - 131 runs in 3 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 43.67

Fariha Trisna - 3 wickets in 3 Women's World Cup matches, ER: 4.18

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shamima Sultana, Deandra Dottin, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Rumana Ahmed, Shamilia Connell, Shekera Selman, Jahanara Alam and Fariha Trisna

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

BD-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shamima Sultana, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Sharmin Akhter, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Rumana Ahmed, Shamilia Connell, Shekera Selman, Ritu Moni and Fahima Khatun

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Rumana Ahmed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar