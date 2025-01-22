BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, Match 17

The 19th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will see Bangladesh Women Under 19 (BD-WU19) square off against Scotland Women Under 19 (SC-WU19) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both the teams have won one of their last two matches. Bangladesh Women Under 19 lost their last match to Australia Women Under 19 by two wickets. Scotland Women Under 19 won their last match against Nepal Women Under 19 by a small margin of one wicket.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Match Details

The 19th match of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025 will be played on January 22 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to commence at 8:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 19th match

Date and Time: 22 January 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Nepal Women Under 19 and Scotland Women Under 19, where a total of 147 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Form Guide

BD-WU19 - L W

SC-WU19 - W L

BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Probable Playing XI

BD-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Afia Ashima, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Islam, Sadia Akter, Habiba Islam Pinky, Nishita Akter Nishi, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akter ©, Fahomida Choya, Juairiya Ferdous (wk), Sumaiya Akther

SC-WU19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Charlotte Nevard, Molly Barbour Smith, Amelie Baldie, Gabriella Fontenla, Maisie Maceira, Kirsty McColl, Pippa Kelly, Emma Walsingham, Pippa Sproul (wk), Niamh Muir ©, Nayma Sheikh

BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Ferdous

J Ferdous is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. P Sproul is another good wicketkeeper for today's match. She smashed 35 runs in the last match.

Batters

J Maoua

E Walsingham and J Maoua are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Maoua will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 10 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches. S Akter is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

N Shaikh

F Choya and N Shaikh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. N Shaikh will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs in today's match. She has scored nine runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. S Baldie is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Maciera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Akter and M Maciera. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Maciera will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets with her pace bowling. She took five wickets in the last match. Akter is another good bowler for today's match.

BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

J Maoua

J Maoua is in top-notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 10 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last two matches.

M Maciera

M Maciera is the most crucial pick from the Scotland Women Under 19 squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. Fans can make her captain in some grand league teams. She picked up five wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BD-WU19 vs SC-WU19, 19th match

M Maciera

J Maoua

A Baldie

N Shaikh

N Akter

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Ferdous

Batters: J Maoua

All-rounders: N Shaikh, A Baldie, A Ashima, F Choya

Bowlers: A Akter, M Maciera, K McColl, H Pinky, N Akter

Bangladesh Women Under 19 vs Scotland Women Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Sproul

Batters: J Maoua

All-rounders: N Shaikh, A Baldie, F Choya

Bowlers: A Akter, M Maciera, K McColl, H Pinky, N Akter, G Fontenla

