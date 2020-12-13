BDH vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 14th, 2020

Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Berishal will contest the Eliminator in the Bangabandhu T20 2020.

After losing their first three Bangabandhu T20 games, Dhaka were at the bottom of the points table. However, they bounced back in style, recording four wins to qualify for the Playoffs. They lost their next match against Fortune Berishal by two runs, though.

Meanwhile, after three losses in a row in the Bangabandhu T20, Fortune Berishal recorded back-to-back victories, one of which was against Beximco Dhaka in their last game in the tournament.

Bangabandhu T20 2020: Squads to choose from

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Fortune Berishal

Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon (C and W), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Aminul Islam, Abu Sayeem, Irfan Sukkur, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Al-Amin, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

Fortune Berishal

Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon (C and W), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Suhrawadi Shuvo.

Match Details

Match: Beximco Dhaka vs Fortune Berishal, Eliminator

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 14th December 2020, 12:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament is a sporting one. However, batsmen have found it difficult to rack up high scores or chase tall targets.

Both pacers and spinners have found something off the pitch. Considering that both sides have decent batting units, the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

The average score on this pitch in the last ten games in the tournament has been 137 runs, but both teams would consider 150 as a par score.

BDH vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDH vs FBA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Naim Sheikh, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal, Muktar Ali, Rabiul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Advertisement

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-Captain: Muktar Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh, Shabbir Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, M Parvez Hossain, Saif Hassan, Muktar Ali, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: Saif Hassan. Vice-Captain: Sabbir Rahman.