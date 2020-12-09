BDH vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 10th, 2020

Beximco Dhaka will take on Gemcon Khulna in the 17th match of the Bangabandhu T20 2020 tournament.

Following a couple of losses, Beximco Dhaka have rediscovered their mojo in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament. They have won their last three games on the trot, with Bexmico Dhaka beating Gazi Group Chattogram by seven runs in their last match in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gemcon Khulna suffered their first loss in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament after winning their last three games. They chased down a 157-run target against Gazi Group Chattogram off the last ball of the game to win by three wickets.

The last time these two sides clashed in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament, Gemcon Khulna beat Beximco Dhaka by 37 runs.

Bangabandhu T20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Beximco Dhaka

Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Beximco Dhaka

Nayeem Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain.

Match Details

Match: Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna, Match 17

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 10th December, 2020, 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bangabandhu T20 has been a sporting one, with something in it for both batsmen and bowlers. However, batsmen have generally found it difficult to rack up big scores.

Nevertheless, as both sides have decent batting units, the one winning the toss may opt to bowl first. The average score on this pitch in the last ten Bangabandhu T20 games has been 137, but both teams would consider 150 runs as a par score.

BDH vs GKH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDH vs GKH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shuvagata Hom, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Jaharul Islam, Muktar Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Shahidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Rubel Hossain.

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim. Vice-Captain: Muktar Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Shuvagata Hom, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Imrul Kayes, Muktar Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Robiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Rubel Hossain.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-Captain: Shuvagata Hom.