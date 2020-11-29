BDH vs GKH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Cup Match - Nov 30th, 2020

Match 8 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup features Beximco Dhaka taking on Gemcon Khulna at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Monday.

Despite boasting the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Khulna haven't been at their best in the Bangladesh T20 Cup this season, winning just once in three games.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Beximco Dhaka, haven't won a single game in the Bangladesh T20 Cup, as Rahim and co have struggled to come up with the perfect performance. With the likes of Naim Sheikh and Akbar Ali itching to make amends for their no-shows, Dhaka would love to get off the mark at Khulna's expense in the Bangladesh T20 Cup.

However, Dhaka wouldn't head into this game as the favourites, as Khulna's depth in both departments stand out. Nevertheless, one could expect a tightly-fought contest, as two valuable points are up for grabs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Monday.

Bangladesh T20 Cup: Squads to choose from

Beximco Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi.

Gemcon Khulna

Anamul Haque Bijoy, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Salman Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu.

Predicted Playing-11s

Beximco Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider, Muktar Ali, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Mehedi Hasan,

Gemcon Khulna

Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Al-Amin Hossain.

Match Details

Match: Beximco Dhaka vs Gemcon Khulna, Match 8

Date: 30th November, 2020; 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day in the Bangladesh T20 Cup, the pitch could be on the slower side.

Although the spinners are expected to have a significant say, dew is likely to come into play, which could make gripping the ball difficult for them. Wickets in hand will be key, as both sides like to go big at the back end of their innings.

150 could be a decent score in the Bangladesh T20 Cup game, with both sides likely to opt to chase first.

BDH vs GKH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDH vs GKH Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, S Hossain, N Sheikh, I Kayes, S Rahman, M Ali, A Haque, S Al Hasan, S Islam, M Hasan Rana and R Hossain.

Captain: N Sheikh. Vice-Captain: S Al Hasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, S Hossain, N Sheikh, I Kayes, M Riyad, M Ali, J Islam, S Al Hasan, S Islam, M Hasan Rana and R Hossain.

Captain: S Al Hasan. Vice-Captain: M Rahim.