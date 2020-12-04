BDH vs MRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match 12 – December 4th, 2020

Beximco Dhaka take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the 12th match of the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 2020 competition.

Minister Group Rajshahi had a stunning start to their Bangabandhu T20 tournament, winning two games convincingly. However, their campaign has gone a bit off-track since then.

They lost to Barishal by five wickets before falling short against Chattogram by just a solitary run. With two wins from four matches in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament, Minister Group Rajshahi are perched in mid-table at the moment.

Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, have had a poor start in the Bangabandhu T20 competition, as they lost their first three games. However, they managed to open their account in the Bangabandhu T20 competition by beating Fortune Barishal by seven wickets.

Bangabandhu T20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim, Robiul Islam Robi, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and W), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam, Pinak Ghosh, Shahadat Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana.

Minister Group Rajshahi

Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Jaker Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Predicted Playing-11s

Beximco Dhaka

Mohammad Naim, Robiul Islam Robi, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and W), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Akbar Ali, Muktar Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shafiqul Islam.

Minister Group Rajshahi

Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny.

Match Details

Match: Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Group Rajshahi, Match 12

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 4th December, 2020, 4:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament has been a sporting one so far. Batsmen have generally found the going tough, struggling to rack up big scores or chase down stiff targets.

Both pacers and spinners have found something in the pitch. Nevertheless, both sides could choose to bat first if they win they toss, as they have pretty strong batting units. The average score on this pitch in the last ten games has been 137 runs.

BDH vs MRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bangabandhu T20 Competition

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Fazle Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Robiul Islam Robi, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Fazle Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Robiul Islam Robi, Anisul Islam Emon, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Nasum Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Anisul Islam Emon. Vice-Captain: Robiul Islam Robi.