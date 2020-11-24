BDH vs MRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Match - Nov 24th, 2020

Match 1 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup has the Beximco Dhaka taking on Minister Rajshahi at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams look well-equipped ahead of the season opener with Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto leading their respective sides. While the Rahim-led Dhaka boasts of a well-rounded unit, they will be wary of the Rajshahi bowling attack led by young Mohammad Saifuddin.

Although there isn't much to separate the two sides, one might hand the edge to Dhaka owing to the experience on their side. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracking contest to kickstart the Bangladesh T20 Cup on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Beximco Dhaka

Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Tanjid Hossain Tamim, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nasum Ahmed, Naim Sheikh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Muqtar Ali, Shafiqul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi

Minister Rajshahi

Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Ashraful, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam.

Predicted Playing 11

Beximco Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (C&WK), Sabbir Rahman, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana and Rubel Hossain

Minister Rajshahi

Najmul Hossain (C), Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Jaker Ali, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Sunzamul Islam and Ebadat Hossain

Match Details

Match: Beximco Dhaka vs Minister Rajshahi, Match 1

Date: 24th November 2020, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Pitch Report

With this being the first match of the day, a fresh batting wicket should be on offer with either side looking to make good use of the conditions. The bowlers should get some help with the spinners expected to have a significant say in the proceedings. Both teams would want to capitalize on the powerplay overs, with 170 being a good score at this venue.

With the pitch not expected to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

BDH vs MRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDH vs MRA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, N Hossain, R Talukdar, S Rahman, Y Ali, F Reza, M Saifuddin, E Hossain, M Hasan, N Hasan and R Hossain

Captain: M Saifuddin, Vice-Captain: M Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, N Hossain, F Mahmud, S Rahman, Y Ali, F Reza, M Saifuddin, E Hossain, S Islam, N Hasan and R Hossain

Captain: M Rahim, Vice-Captain: F Reza