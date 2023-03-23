BDM vs CCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 27

The 27th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see BDMTCC (BDM) squaring off against Dibrugarh CC (CCD) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Thursday (March 23).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BDM vs CCD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

BDMTCC have won two of their last three matches. Dibrugarh CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the season. Dibrugarh CC will give it their all to win the match, but BDMTCC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BDM vs CCD Match Details

The 27th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 23 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BDM vs CCD, Match 27

Date and Time: March 23, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Nambor Club and Club Tiranga, where a total of 89 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets in 10.5 overs.

BDM vs CCD Form Guide

BDM - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

CCD - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BDM vs CCD Probable Playing XI

BDM Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Sumanta Jha, Rabi Chetri, Roshan Basfor, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Hirok Jyoti Deka, Diptesh Saha, Arvind Biswas, Kironjyoti Saikia, Jugen Das, Dinbandhu Payeng

CCD Playing XI

No injury updates

Ankush Mazumder (wk), Rajat Khan, Mukhtar Hussain, Sunil Lachit, Sourav Saha (c), Gunjan Deka, Reshab Dipak, Jay Borah, Bibek Dutta, Chirantan Das, Manab Barman

BDM vs CCD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Talukdar

A Talukdar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Mazumder is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Jha

S Jha and D Saha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Dipak played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Borah

J Borah and R Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Saikia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Lachit

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Das and S Lachit. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Hussain is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BDM vs CCD match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has scored 29 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

S Jha

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Jha the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has made 31 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BDM vs CCD, Match 27

S Jha

J Borah

S Lachit

R Ahmed

A Talukdar

BDMTCC vs Dibrugarh CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BDMTCC vs Dibrugarh CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Talukdar

Batters: S Jha, D Saha, R Dipak

All-rounders: J Borah, R Ahmed, K Saikia

Bowlers: J Das, S Lachit, M Hussain, A Biswas

BDMTCC vs Dibrugarh CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Talukdar

Batters: S Jha, D Saha

All-rounders: J Borah, R Ahmed, K Saikia, R Basfore

Bowlers: J Das, S Lachit, M Hussain, R Chetry

