BDM vs CLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 22

The 22nd game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the BDMTCC (BDM) square off against the Club Tiranga (CLT) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Monday, March 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the EGC vs NMC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

BDMTCC have already played a match in this tournament and won by 75 runs. Club Tiranga, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

BDM vs CLT Match Details

The 22nd game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 20 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BDM vs CLT, Match 22

Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 12.45 pm IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

BDM vs CLT, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium has favored the bowlers. The batters will find it difficult to score runs on the wicket and a low-scoring thriller is on the cards.

BDM vs CLT Probable Playing XIs

BDM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BDM Probable Playing XI

A Talukdar, G Saikia, D Saha, S Jha, R Ahmed, H Jyoti Deka, K Saikia, R Basfore, R Chetry, D Payeng, and J Das.

CLT Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CLT Probable Playing XI

S Paul, G Talukdar, P Das, P Sarkar, B Saha, D Das, R Bikash-Das, D Ahmed, H Saraswat, P Roy, and P Barman.

BDM vs CLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Talukdar

A Talukdar has been in good form with the bat in the match that he has played. He looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

P Das

P Das can be an explosive opening batter. He could earn some valuable fantasy points in the initial stages of a match and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

R Ahmed

R Ahmed can be very effective with both the bat and the ball. He can be a match winner and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

P Roy

P Roy can be a very effective bowler. He has the ability to pick up wickets while being economical and that makes him the best bet from the bowlers section for the match.

BDM vs CLT match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed could be a match winner with either the bat or the ball. His ability to change the course of a match with either of his trades makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

R Bikash-Das

R Bikash Das has the ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball. He can change the course of a match and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BDM vs CLT, Match 22

S Paul

P Das

R Ahmed

R Bikash-Das

P Roy

BDM vs CLT Match Expert Tips

It will be a pitch favoring the bowlers. So, fewer batters, more bowlers or bowling all-rounders will be the right approach for this match.

BDM vs CLT Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head

BDM vs CLT Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: S Paul

Batters: P Das, D Saha, S Jha

All-rounders: R Ahmed, D Ahmed, R Bikash-Das, H Jyoti Deka

Bowlers: A Das, R Chetry, P Roy

BDM vs CLT Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League

BDM vs CLT Dream11 Prediction, Match 22, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Paul

Batters: P Das, D Saha, S Jha

All-rounders: R Ahmed, D Ahmed, R Bikash-Das, H Jyoti Deka

Bowlers: A Das, R Chetry, P Roy

