BDM vs CTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Final

BDMTCC (BDM) will take on City Cricket Club (CTC) in the final of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

BDMTCC finished second in Group B, winning three of five games. They then beat Group B table-toppers Club Triranga by three runs in the semis. Meanwhile, City Cricket Club are the only unbeaten team so far. They won five games in the group stage before beating NSSA in the last four.

BDM vs CTC Probable Playing XIs

BDMTCC

Anurag Talukdar (wk), Gaurav Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Sumanta Jha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Rabi Chetry, Roshan Basfore, Sidharth Sarmah, Hirok Jyoti Deka.

City Cricket Club

Romario Sharma (c), Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Angshuman Katoni, Rahul Hazarika, Parvez Aziz, Sibsankar Roy, Tej, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Mit Rajkumar, Om Prakash Mahanta.

Match Details

Match: BDM vs CTC.

Date & Time: March 24 2022; 10 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has been a good all-round one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for bowlers as well.

Today’s BDM vs CTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hrishikesh Tamuli has batted four times this season, scoring 100 runs.

Batters

Rahul Hazarika is in fine form with the bat and is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. He has amassed 291 runs in six innings.

All-rounders

Rabi Chetry is atop the wicket charts, bagging15 scalps at an economy rate of 5.30.

Bowlers

Abhijot Singh Sidhu has been superb with the ball. He has picked up 14 wickets (second-most in the tournament) at an average of 8 and an economy rate of 4.98

Five best players to pick in BDM vs CTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (CTC): 517 points

Rabi Chetry (BDM): 493 points

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (BDM): 463 points

Diptesh Saha (BDM): 440 points

Sibsankar Roy (CTC): 398 points,

Key stats for BDM vs CTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhijot Singh Sidhu: 14 wickets

Rajjakuddin Ahmed: 126 runs & 6 wickets

Diptesh Saha: 207 runs & 4 wickets

Sibsankar Roy: 161 runs & 4 wickets

Rabi Chetry: 15 wickets

Rahul Hazarika: 291 runs.

BDM vs CTC Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for BDMTCC vs City Cricket Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Rahul Hazarika, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rabi Chetry, Tej, Sidharth Sarmah, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Captain: Abhijot Singh Sidhu. Vice-captain: Rajjakuddin Ahmed.

Dream11 Team for BDMTCC vs City Cricket Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Diptesh Saha, Sibsankar Roy, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Rabi Chetry, Tej, Roshan Basfore, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Captain: Sibsankar Roy. Vice-captain: Rabi Chetry.

Edited by Bhargav