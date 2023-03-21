BDM vs NSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Match 24

The 24th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see the BDMTCC (BDM) square off against NSSA (NSS) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Monday, March 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BDM vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

BDMTCC have played two matches in the tournament and have won both of them. NSSA, on the other hand, have played two and have managed to win one of their matches. Both teams will be looking to win the match and keep themselves alive in the race for the title.

BDM vs NSS Match Details

The 24th game of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 20 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BDM vs NSS, Match 22

Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 12.45 pm IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

BDM vs NSS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium will favor the bowlers. The batters will find it hard to score runs on the wicket.

BDM vs NSS Probable Playing XIs

BDM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BDM Probable Playing XI

A Talukdar, G Saikia, D Saha, S Jha, R Ahmed, H Jyoti Deka, K Saikia, R Basfore, R Chetry, D Payeng, and J Das.

NSS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NSS Probable Playing XI

Saurav Dihigya (wk), Al Amin Mazumdar, Dipu Chetry, Arijit Dutta, Bijoy Deb, Anirban Chakraborty, Bikash Chetri, Uday Shankar Das, and Nawaz Sharif-I.

BDM vs NSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Talukdar

A Talukdar has been in good form with the bat. He is looking consistent and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

S Jha

S Jha started off the tournament on a good note. The team will depend on him for a solid start and that makes him the best pick for the match.

All-rounder

R Ahmed

R Ahmed has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He might be impactful with both the trades and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

J Das

J Das has been in wicket-taking form with the ball in the tournament. He will be the best bowler pick in the match.

BDM vs NSS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed has been influential with both the bat and the ball. He has the ability to be a match-winner with either othe trades and that makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B Deb

B Deb has been an effective all-rounder for his team. He can contribute with valuable points in either of the innings and that makes him a safe bet as the skipper of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BDM vs NSS, Match 24

A Talukdar

S Jha

R Ahmed

B Deb

J Das

BDM vs NSS Match Expert Tips

The pitch might play in favor of the bowlers. So all-rounders who bat in the middle-order and who can bowl important overs for the team are good picks for the match.

BDM vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 24, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: A Talukdar, S Dihigya

Batters: S Das, D Saha, S Jha

All-rounders: R Ahmed, S Dey, B Deb

Bowlers: B Chetri, R Chetry, J Das

BDM vs NSS Dream11 Prediction, Match 24, Grand League

