BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 24

BDMTCC (BDM) will take on Tengapara C.C. (TCC) in the 24th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.

BDMTCC have had a solid start to their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign, winning their first two games. They are currently second in Group B. Meanwhile, Tengapara C.C. are fifth in the standings with one win and one loss to their name.

BDM vs TCC Probable Playing 11 today

BDMTCC: Anurag Talukdar (wk), Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Sankuman Mahanta, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Rabi Chetry, Musaddique Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah, Roshan Basfore

Tengapara C.C: Moina Basfor (c), Md Mansoor Ali (wk), Arnab Nath Sarkar, Sujit Nandi, Subhankar Ghosh, Raja Mallick, Samrat Biswas, Sayan Banerjee, Prem Chouhan, Subham Das, Uttam Basfor

Match Details

BDM vs TCC, 24th Match, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 19th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has been a good one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for bowlers as well.

Today’s BDM vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Md Mansoor Ali has looked in solid touch with the bat in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, having accumulated 76 runs in two innings.

Batters

Moina Basfor has played one game where he scored just 10. However, he returned with figures of 4/27 from his four overs.

Diptesh Saha has scored 93 runs in two games. He has also chipped in with one wicket.

All-rounder

Hirok Jyoti Deka has been in excellent form with the ball, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.14. He is a handy customer with the bat as well.

Bowler

Sidharth Sarmah has returned with three scalps at an economy of 5.00 in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Diptesh Saha (BDM): 170 points

Moina Basfor (TCC): 150 points

Sidharth Sarmah (BDM): 131 points

Md Mansoor Ali (TCC): 117 points

Hirok Jyoti Deka (BDM): 106 points

Important stats for BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Diptesh Saha: 93 runs & 1 wicket

Sidharth Sarmah: 3 wickets

Moina Basfor: 10 runs & 4 wickets

Md Mansoor Ali: 76 runs

BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for BDMTCC vs Tengapara C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Md Mansoor Ali, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Moina Basfor, Rabi Chetry, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Sayan Banerjee, Raja Mallick, Musaddique Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah, Prem Chouhan.

Captain: Diptesh Saha. Vice-captain: Moina Basfor.

Dream11 Team for BDMTCC vs Tengapara C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Md Mansoor Ali, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Moina Basfor, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Sayan Banerjee, Sidharth Sarmah, Prem Chouhan, Subham Das.

Captain: Hirok Jyoti Deka. Vice-captain: Moina Basfor.

Edited by Samya Majumdar