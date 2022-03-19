BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 24

BDMTCC (BDM) will take on Tengapara C.C. (TCC) in the 24th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.
BDMTCC have had a solid start to their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaign, winning their first two games. They are currently second in Group B. Meanwhile, Tengapara C.C. are fifth in the standings with one win and one loss to their name.
BDM vs TCC Probable Playing 11 today
BDMTCC: Anurag Talukdar (wk), Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Sankuman Mahanta, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Rabi Chetry, Musaddique Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah, Roshan Basfore
Tengapara C.C: Moina Basfor (c), Md Mansoor Ali (wk), Arnab Nath Sarkar, Sujit Nandi, Subhankar Ghosh, Raja Mallick, Samrat Biswas, Sayan Banerjee, Prem Chouhan, Subham Das, Uttam Basfor
Match Details
BDM vs TCC, 24th Match, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022
Date & Time: March 19th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati has been a good one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for bowlers as well.
Today’s BDM vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Md Mansoor Ali has looked in solid touch with the bat in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, having accumulated 76 runs in two innings.
Batters
Moina Basfor has played one game where he scored just 10. However, he returned with figures of 4/27 from his four overs.
Diptesh Saha has scored 93 runs in two games. He has also chipped in with one wicket.
All-rounder
Hirok Jyoti Deka has been in excellent form with the ball, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.14. He is a handy customer with the bat as well.
Bowler
Sidharth Sarmah has returned with three scalps at an economy of 5.00 in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Diptesh Saha (BDM): 170 points
Moina Basfor (TCC): 150 points
Sidharth Sarmah (BDM): 131 points
Md Mansoor Ali (TCC): 117 points
Hirok Jyoti Deka (BDM): 106 points
Important stats for BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Diptesh Saha: 93 runs & 1 wicket
Sidharth Sarmah: 3 wickets
Moina Basfor: 10 runs & 4 wickets
Md Mansoor Ali: 76 runs
BDM vs TCC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Md Mansoor Ali, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Moina Basfor, Rabi Chetry, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Sayan Banerjee, Raja Mallick, Musaddique Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah, Prem Chouhan.
Captain: Diptesh Saha. Vice-captain: Moina Basfor.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Md Mansoor Ali, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Moina Basfor, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Sayan Banerjee, Sidharth Sarmah, Prem Chouhan, Subham Das.
Captain: Hirok Jyoti Deka. Vice-captain: Moina Basfor.