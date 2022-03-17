BDM vs TTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 20

BDMTCC (BDM) will take on Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) in the 20th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday.

Both teams have started their Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 campaigns with a win. While BDMTCC beat Titabor CCC by 76 runs, Tinsukia Town Club managed a 87-run win over Tengapara CC.

BDM vs TTC Probable Playing 11 today

BDMTCC: Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Anurag Talukdar (wk), Naheen Islam, Gaurav Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Wasim Ahmed, Kironjyoti Saikia, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Rabi Chetry, Musaddique Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah

Tinsukia Town Club: Ayush Agarwal (wk), Abhilash Gogoi (c), Amit Sinha, Nihar Narah, Shivam Mittal, Affan Ahmed, Riazuddin Ali, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Abhishek Kumar Singh, Pracheer Changmai

Match Details

BDM vs TTC, 20th Match, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 17th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s BDM vs TTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anurag Talukdar is a handy customer with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Diptesh Saha struck a solid half-century in BDMTCC’s first match, scoring 57 off 35 balls. He also picked up a wicket.

All-rounder

Akash Chetri scored 33 runs and returned with figures of 2/15 in the last Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 game.

Bowler

Amit Sinha took three wickets for just 17 runs from his quota of four overs in Tinsukia Town Club's season opener.

Top 5 best players to pick in BDM vs TTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Amit Sinha (TTC): 128 points

Diptesh Saha (BDM): 119 points

Sidharth Sarmah (BDM): 117 points

Akash Chetri (TTC): 109 points

Aman Chetry (TTC): 108 points

Important stats for BDM vs TTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Diptesh Saha: 57 runs & 1 wicket

Sidharth Sarmah: 3 wickets

Akash Chetri: 33 runs & 2 wickets

Aman Chetry: 3 wickets

BDM vs TTC Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for BDM vs TTC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anurag Talukdar, Nihar Narah, Shivam Mittal, Kironjyoti Saikia, Diptesh Saha, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Amit Sinha, Musaddique Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah

Captain: Diptesh Saha. Vice-captain: Akash Chetri.

Dream11 Team for BDM vs TTC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anurag Talukdar, Nihar Narah, Shivam Mittal, Diptesh Saha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Amit Sinha, Pracheer Changmai, Sidharth Sarmah.

Captain: Amit Sinha. Vice-captain: Hirok Jyoti Deka.

