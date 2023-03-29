BDT vs IDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 17

The 17th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Bangladesh Tigers (BDT) squaring off against the Indian Kings (IDK)at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BDT vs IDK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Indian Kings have won two of their last six matches. Bangladesh Tigers, on the other hand, have managed to secure a solitary victory in same appearances as of their opposition.

The Indian Kings will give it their all to win the match, but the Bangladesh Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BDT vs IDK Match Details

The 17th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 29 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BDT vs IDK, Match 17

Date and Time: 29th March 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Malaysian Hawks and Asian All Stars, where a total of 162 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BDT vs IDK Form Guide

BDT - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

IDK - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

BDT vs IDK Probable Playing XI

BDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Md Zakir Hossen, Asif Hassan, Anwar Zahid, MD Foysal Rahman, Md Shahidur Rahman, MD Nahid Akhter, Samsul Haque ©, Md Ahad Hossian (wk), Masud Rana, Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Saddam Hussain

IDK Playing XI

No injury updates

Botla Manoj kumar, Prashant Pawar, Subhani Shaik ©, Rajat Barik, Shrikant Aundhkar, Chandan Kumar, Chiranjeevi Teklore Munuswamy, Moses Samraj Sundar, Sumit Potbhare, Sreeram Bolisetti, Anil Fellixx (wk)

BDT vs IDK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ahad

M Ahad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Felixx is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Pawar

H Masood and S Potbhare are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Zakir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Samraj

S Haque and S Samraj are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shadman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Kumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zahid and R Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Hossain is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BDT vs IDK match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pawar

P Pawar will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 387 points in the last six matches.

S Samraj

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Samraj as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 279 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BDT vs IDK, Match 17

S Haque

S Samraj

P Pawar

A Zahid

R Kumar

Bangladesh Tigers vs Indian Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Indian Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Abadi

Batters: M Hassan, P Pawar

All-rounders: S Samraj, S Haque, S Aundhkar

Bowlers: A Zahid, R Kumar, M Hossan, S Shaik, B Kumar

Bangladesh Tigers vs Indian Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ahad

Batters: , P Pawar

All-rounders: S Samraj, S Haque, S Aundhkar, A Hassan, S Bolisetti

Bowlers: A Zahid, R Kumar, M Hossan, B Kumar

Poll : 0 votes