BDT vs PKE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 5

The 5th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Bangladesh Tigers (BDT) squaring off against Pakistan Eagles (PKE) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Monday, March 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BDT vs PKE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Bangladesh Tigers have won one of their last two matches. Pakistan Eagles, on the other hand, secured a victory in their first match of the season by 40 runs.

The Bangladesh Tigers have shown promise, but the Pakistan Eagles are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BDT vs PKE Match Details

The 5th match of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will be played on March 20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BDT vs PKE, Match 5

Date and Time: 20th March 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Pakistan Eagles and Indian Kings, where a total of 262 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

BDT vs PKE Form Guide

BDT - W L

PKE - W

BDT vs PKE Probable Playing XI

BDT Playing XI

No injury updates

Tariqul Islam, Md Zakir Hossen, Asif Hassan, Anwar Zahid, MD Foysal Rahman, Md Shahidur Rahman ©, MD Nahid Akhter, Samsul Haque, Mohammad Sagar Hossain, Mehedi Hassan Modhu (wk), Tanveer Siddik Rasel

PKE Playing XI

No injury updates

Sheraz Farrukh, Malik Anas Mehmood (c & wk), Arslan Shabir, Muhammad Younis, Ariff Ullah, Sarmad Javiad, Hassan Masood, Mohsan Idrees, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Qaisar, Raheel Ahmed

BDT vs PKE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Anas

M Anas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Ahad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Hassan

H Masood and M Hassan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Zakir played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Haque

A Hassan and S Haque are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Shadman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Hossain

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hossain and M Qaisar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Faisal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BDT vs PKE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Haque

S Haque will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has smashed 25 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

M Hossain

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hossain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 38 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BDT vs PKE, Match 5

S Haque

M Hossain

M Anas

M Qaisar

S Shadman

Bangladesh Tigers vs Pakistan Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bangladesh Tigers vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Anas

Batters: M Hassan, H Masood, M Zakir

All-rounders: S Haque, S Shadman, A Hassan, M Foysal

Bowlers: M Qaisar, M Faisal, M Hossain

Bangladesh Tigers vs Pakistan Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Anas

Batters: M Hassan

All-rounders: S Haque, S Shadman, A Hassan, M Foysal, A Shabir

Bowlers: M Qaisar, M Faisal, M Hossain, A Zahid

Poll : 0 votes