Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st Unofficial ODI - April 4th, 2021

Bangladesh Emerging Women will take on South Africa Emerging Women at the Sylhet Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Bangladesh Emerging Women have the likes of Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, and Nahida Akter in their squad. Rumana, who has been in decent form of late, could be one of the players to watch out for in the first unofficial ODI. Bangladesh Emerging Women will start as favorites for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, South Africa Emerging Women have a few in-form players to fall back on as well. Anneka Bosch, who was the star player in the recently-concluded T20I series against India, is expected to fare well against Bangladesh Emerging Women. Andrie Steyn, Sinalo Jafta, and Nondumiso Shangase are the other South Africa Emerging Women players to watch out for.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Nigar Sultana, Shamima-Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Nuzhat Tumpa, Khadija Tul Kubra

South Africa Emerging Women

Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Jade Figuerido, Kirsty Thomson, Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Tebogo Macheke

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Murshida Khatun, Nuzhat Tasnia, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun

South Africa Emerging Women

Robyn Searle, Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Annerie Dercksen, Nondumiso Shangase, Sinalo Jafta, Kirstie Thomson, Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti, Khayakazi Mathe

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Match 1

Date and Time: 4th April 9.00 AM

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium favors the batters, with the average first innings score at the venue being 300 runs.

Both captains would want to bat first upon winning the toss. Slow bowlers can get some assistance off the surface as the match progresses.

Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nigar Sultana, Robyn Searle, Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Nondumiso Shangase, Salma Khatun

Captain: Anneke Bosch Vice-captain: Rumana Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn, Fargana Hoque, Robyn Searle, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nobulumko Baneti

Captain: Andrie Steyn Vice-captain: Jahanara Alam