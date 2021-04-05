BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd Unofficial ODI - April 6th, 2021

The second unofficial ODI between Bangladesh Emerging Women and South Africa Emerging Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In the previous ODI, Bangladesh Emerging Women thrashed South Africa Emerging Women by 55 runs. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and come out on top in the second game too. While Fargana Hoque starred with the bat with her brilliant 72*(108), Salma Khatun was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets at an economy of 2.5 in the first ODI. Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, and Shanjida Akther Maghla also chipped in with two wickets each.

South Africa Emerging Women, on the other hand, will be eyeing a win in the second ODI. They bowled well, especially Jane Winster, who returned with figures of 3/32, which helped restrict Bangladesh Emerging Women to 196. But South Africa Women failed with the bat as they were bowled out for just 141. Andrie Steyn was the lone performer with a well-made 41.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Nigar Sultana, Shamima-Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Nuzhat Tumpa, Khadija Tul Kubra

South Africa Emerging Women

Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Jade Figuerido, Kirsty Thomson, Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Tebogo Macheke

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Fariha Islam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun

South Africa Emerging Women

Robyn Searle, Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Sinalo Jafta, Kirstie Thomson, Jade De Figuerido, Micheala Andrews, Khayakazi Mathe

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th April 9.00 AM

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Stadium generally provides more assistance to the batters. But in the first ODI, the bowlers dominated the game.

The team winning the toss would most probably bat first and look to set up a good total on the board.

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shamima Sultana, Andrie Steyn, Fargana Hoque, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Jane Winster, Leah Jones

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Anneke Bosch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinalo Jafta, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Jane Winster, Khayakazi Mathe

Captain: Salma Khatun. Vice-captain: Faye Tunnicliffe