BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 3rd Unofficial ODI - April 8th, 2021

Bangladesh Emerging Women are set to take on South Africa Emerging Women in the third unofficial ODI at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

In the previous ODI, Bangladesh Emerging Women thrashed South Africa Emerging Women by seven wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a complete all-round performance, Bangladesh Emerging Women restricted South Africa Emerging Women to 196. Nahida Akter and Ritu Moni starred with the ball. With the bat, Nigar Sultana's scintillating century and Rumana Ahmed's fine knock took Bangladesh Women past the finish line with ease.

Earlier, Andrie Steyn had given South Africa Women an excellent start with a hard-fought 80. Anneke Bosch also looked good before getting out for 45. However, a lack of contribution from the other batters saw South Africa Women get skittled out for only 196 runs, which eventually turned out to be inadequate.

South Africa Emerging Women would look to grab their first win of the series, while Bangladesh Emerging Women would be keen to wrap up the series with two games to spare.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Nigar Sultana, Shamima-Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Nuzhat Tumpa, Khadija Tul Kubra.

South Africa Emerging Women

Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Jade Figuerido, Kirsty Thomson, Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Tebogo Macheke.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Fariha Islam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun.

South Africa Emerging Women

Robyn Searle, Anneke Bosch, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Sinalo Jafta, Kirstie Thomson, Nondumiso Shangase, Micheala Andrews, Khayakazi Mathe.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Match 3.

Date and Time: 8th April; 9:00 AM.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Stadium is conducive to both bowlers and batters. In two games in the series, the first-innings total was close to 200, a trend that could continue in this game too.

The team winning the toss could bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shamima Sultana, Andrie Steyn, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Jane Winster, Khayakazi Mathe.

Captain: Nigar Sultana. Vice-captain: Anneke Bosch.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Nigar Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Anneke Bosch, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Jane Winster.

Captain: Rumana Ahmed. Vice-captain: Andrie Steyn.