BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 4th Unofficial ODI - April 11th, 2021

After a disappointing game against Bangladesh Emerging Women in the third game of the campaign, South Africa Emerging Women will look to bounce back on Sunday at Sylhet Cricket Stadium. The Protean outfit was bundled out for a paltry 92 while batting first in the third ODI.

Bangladesh Emerging Women are in red hot form in the league after they have registered three wins on the trot in the bilateral series. The team already has a series in their kitty but will look to win the fourth one too to stand at the brink of white-washing the opposition.

For South Africa Women, Anneke Bosch has been in fine form but the lack of help from other ends have cost them. Can South Africa Emerging Women stop Bangladesh Women from inflicting a white-wash?

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Nigar Sultana, Shamima-Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sharmin-Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Nuzhat Tumpa, Khadija Tul Kubra.

South Africa Emerging Women

Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Jade Figuerido, Kirsty Thomson, Nobulumko Baneti, Nondumiso Shangase, Jane Winster, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Tebogo Macheke.

Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Emerging Women

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Sanjida Akter

South Africa Emerging Women

Andrie Steyn, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Kirstie Thomson, Anne Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micheala Andrews, Jane Winster, Khayakazi Mathe

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Emerging Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, 4th ODI

Date 11th April 2021 at 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The track has remained sportive and has helped both batsmen and bowlers evenly. The pacers will have an upper hand at the start of the game whereas spinners will slowly dominate as the game progresses. The average score in the competition has hovered around 160 while batting first at the venue.

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BDW-E vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shamima Sultana, Sinalo Jafta, Andrie Steyn, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Anneke Bosch, Salma Khatun, Jane Winster, Khayakazi Mathe, Leah Jones

Captain: Rumana Ahmed Vice-captain: Anneke Bosch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shamima Sultana, Andrie Steyn, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana, Faye Tunnicliffe, Rumana Ahmed, Anneke Bosch, Salma Khatun, Jane Winster, Nahida Akter, Micheala Andrews

Captain: Andrie Steyn Vice-captain: Nigar Sultana