BEB vs KLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 18

Belapur Blasters (BEB) will take on the Kalyan Tuskers (KLT) in the 18th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEB vs KLT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kalyan Tuskers have had an average season, losing two of their four games, and currently hold the fifth spot in the standings. Ajay Mishra, Yogesh Patil, and Aayush Singh have all had their fair share of struggles and will look to influence the outcome of the game with their performances.

The Belapur Blasters, who have won three of their four games, have had an outstanding season and will hope to continue in the same way.

BEB vs KLT Match Details

The 18th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 8 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 1:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEB vs KLT, Match 18, Navi Mumbai Premier League T20

Date and Time: March 8, 2023, 1:00 pm IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

BEB vs KLT, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium is suitable for batting as the ball comes on to the bat well. The pitch also has something for pacers who should find some swing and bounce. Anything between 150 and 160 runs could be a par score.

BEB vs KLT Probable Playing XI

BEB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chinmay Sutar (c), Shreyash Gurav, Vidhyadhar Kamat, Shashwat Jagtap, Ashay Sardesai, Sahil Phegade, Sandesh Koli, Aniket Khadpe, Omkar Umbarkar, Hardik Tamore (wk), Akash Parkar

KLT Playing XI

No injury updates

Japjeet Randhawa, Ninad Thakur, Yash Singh, Kaushik Kharat, Arman Shaikh (wk), Yogesh Patil, Ajay Mishra, Aayush Singh, Faizan Shaikh, Salman Ahmed, Aditya Dhumal (c)

Today BEB vs KLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hardik Tamore (106 runs in four games)

Hardik Tamore could prove to be a crucial pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 106 runs in four outings.

Top Batter pick

Japjeeth Randhawa (193 runs in four games)

Randhawa has had a wonderful season with the bat so far, scoring 193 runs with the highest score of 73 in four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BEB vs KLT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Akash Parkar (68 runs and 7 wickets in three games)

Parker is a talented bowling all-rounder. He can hit the ball hard and play long innings but had a rare failure in his previous outing against VAW, scoring only 17, so he will look for better returns in the upcoming games. He has taken seven wickets in just three games.

Top Bowler pick

Sahil Phegade (Seven wickets in three games)

Sahil has been in fine form with the ball, taking seven wickets in three games. He's a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

BEB vs KLT match captain and vice-captain choices

Yogesh Patil

He should be your fantasy captain for this game considering his all-round skill-set. He has scalped two wickets and has scored 52 runs in four games.

Salman Ahmed

Salman Ahmed is a quality all-rounder who could fetch some valuable fantasy points. He has picked up two wickets and has scored 108 runs in four games.

5 Must-Picks for BEB vs KLT, Match 18

Shashwat Jagtap

Ashay Sardesai

Sahil Phegade

Kaushik Kharat

Arman Shaikh

BEB vs KLT Match Expert Tips, 18th match

Vidhyadhar Kamat is a talented bowling all-rounder who has been in excellent form in the tournament, coming off a 30-run innings with a strike rate of 103.45 against VAW in the previous game. He's a must-have in your BEB vs KLT Dream11 fantasy team.

BEB vs KLT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head-to-Head League

BEB vs KLT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Hardik Tamore

Batters: J Randhawa, Salman Ahmed, O Umbarkar

All-rounders: A Parkar, A Dhumal, V Kamat, A Khadpe

Bowlers: Yash Singh, S Phegade, S Gurav

BEB vs KLT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

BEB vs KLT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Hardik Tamore

Batters: J Randhawa, Salman Ahmed, C Sutar

All-rounders: A Parkar, A Dhumal, V Kamat, A Khadpe, Yasir Patil

Bowlers: S Phegade, Yash Mishra

