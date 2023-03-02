BEB vs MBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Navi Mumbai Premier League T20, Match 6

The 6th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will see Belapur Blasters (BEB) squaring off against Mira Bhayandar Lions (MBL) at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane on Thursday, March 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEB vs MBL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Mira Bhayandar Lions lost their last match against the Thane Tigers by 44 runs. The Belapur Blasters, on the other hand, won their last match against the Sanpada Scorpions by 7 wickets.

Mira Bhayandar Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Belapur Blasters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BEB vs MBL Match Details

The 6th match of the Navi Mumbai Premier League T20 will be played on March 2 at the Dadoji Konddev Stadium in Thane. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEB vs MBL, Match 6

Date and Time: 2nd March 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Sanpada Scorpions and Belapur Blasters, where a total of 299 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BEB vs MBL Form Guide

BEB - W

MBL - L

BEB vs MBL Probable Playing XI

BEB Playing XI

No injury updates

H.Tamore (wk), O.Umbarkar, A.Ganesh Shetty, A.Sardesai, C.Sutar,A.Parker, S.Jagtap, A.Khadpe, P.Nishad, S.Phegade, S.Gurav

MBL Playing XI

No injury updates

S.Shekhar (wk), M.Saif, V.Chavan, S.Jain, A.Patel, R.More, P.Chandan, J.Ansari, A.Mishra, P.Patil, Y.Shaikh

BEB vs MBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Tamore

H Tamore is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Shekhar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Umbarkar

S Jain and O Umbarkar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Athawle played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Parkar

A Parkar and R More are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khadpe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Phegade

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Panday and S Phegade. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Gurav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEB vs MBL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Parkar

A Parkar will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He took 3 wickets in the last match.

O Umbarkar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make O Umbarkar as he will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 50 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for BEB vs MBL, Match 6

R More

S Phegade

O Umbarkar

S Athawle

R More

Belapur Blasters vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Belapur Blasters vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Tamore

Batters: S Jain, O Umbarkar, S Athawle, A Sardesai

All-rounders: R More, A Parkar, A Khadpe

Bowlers: S Phegade, A Panday, S Gurav

Belapur Blasters vs Mira Bhayandar Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tamore

Batters: S Jain, O Umbarkar, A Sardesai

All-rounders: R More, A Parkar, A Khadpe, A Srivastava

Bowlers: S Phegade, P Nishad, S Gurav

