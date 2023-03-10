Big Easy XI vs KRM Panthers - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Challengers Cup T20

Big Easy XI (BEI) will take on KRM Panthers (KRM) in the 16th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEI vs KRM Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Big Easy XI have not had a great start to this tournament. They have lost both their games so far. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat against Stack CC and went down by 44 runs against NCM Investments. Big Easy XI will be looking to bounce back strongly.

KRM Panthers, on the other hand, have one win and one loss to their name. They could not defend 141 against Saipem before they beat Prosports by 44 runs after they racked up 187 with the bat.

BEI vs KRM, Match Details

The 16th match of the Kuwait Challengers Cup T20 between Big Easy XI and KRM Panthers will be played on March 10, 2023, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEI vs KRM

Date & Time: March 10, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big and have defended it successfully. Teams batting first have won eight while teams chasing have won four so far in this tournament.

BEI vs KRM Probable Playing 11 today

Big Easy XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Big Easy XI Probable Playing XI: Naiju Devassy Kutty (wk), Badar Khalid, Faraz Afzal Muhammad, Ali Khalid (c), Mirza Alam Baig, Azmat Ullah Nazir, Hamid Mirwas Khan, Renil Raj, Abdul Rehman, Aneesbabu Muhammed, and Rudransh Panchal.

KRM Panthers Team News

No major injury concerns.

KRM Panthers Probable Playing XI: Ismail Kolayath, Joji Raju (wk), Khadarvalli Shaik, Rijil Venugopal, Sunil Musthafa, Jandu Hamoud, Sakheer Hussain, Yogesh Naithani, Subash Sivan, Saanu Stephen, and Naveen Jayan.

Today’s BEI vs KRM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joji Raju (2 matches, 57 runs)

Joji Raju has been batting really well in this tournament. The KRM wicketkeeper-batter has scored 57 runs in two innings and has a strike rate of 158.33.

Top Batter Pick

Azmat Ullah Nazir (1 match, 24 runs, 1 wicket)

Azmat Ullah Nazir has played just one match and made a big contribution with both bat and ball. He scored 24 off 14 balls and returned with figures of 1/16 from four overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Subash Sivan (1 match, 4 runs, 3 wickets)

Subash Sivan bowled superbly in the last encounter against PRP. He returned with figures of 3/15 from 3.2 overs which also consisted of a maiden. He can also go big with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Rudransh Panchal (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Rudransh Panchal has bowled well in this competition. The BEI left-arm spinner has picked up two wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.29.

BEI vs KRM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rijil Venugopal (2 matches, 52 runs, 3 wickets)

Rijil Venugopal has made a big all-round impact this season. He has aggregated 52 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 100. His left-arm spin has yielded three wickets.

Faraz Afzal Muhammad (2 matches, 56 runs, 2 wickets)

Faraz Afzal Muhammad has been effective with both bat and ball. The BEI seam-bowling all-rounder has made 56 runs in two games and has picked up a couple of wickets with the ball as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEI vs KRM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rijil Venugopal 52 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Faraz Afzal Muhammad 56 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Azmat Ullah Nazir 24 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Subash Sivan 4 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match Joji Raju 57 runs in 2 matches

BEI vs KRM match expert tips

Both teams have some impactful and consistent all-rounders in their squads and they will be crucial in this game. Thus, the likes of Rijil Venugopal, Azmat Ullah Nazir, Subash Sivan, and Faraz Afzal Muhammad will be the ones to watch out for.

BEI vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Big Easy XI vs KRM Panthers - Kuwait Challengers Cup T20.

Wicketkeeper: Joji Raju

Batters: Rijil Venugopal, Ismail Kolayath, Azmat Ullah Nazir, Hamid Mirwas Khan

All-rounders: Khadarvalli Shaik, Subash Sivan, Faraz Afzal Muhammad

Bowlers: Jandu Hamoud, Abdul Rehman, Rudransh Panchal

BEI vs KRM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Big Easy XI vs KRM Panthers - Kuwait Challengers Cup T20.

Wicketkeeper: Joji Raju

Batters: Rijil Venugopal, Ismail Kolayath, Azmat Ullah Nazir

All-rounders: Subash Sivan, Sunil Musthafa, Badar Khalid, Faraz Afzal Muhammad

Bowlers: Jandu Hamoud, Rudransh Panchal, Mirza Alam Baig

