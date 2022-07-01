BEL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 11

Belgium (BEL) will take on Denmark (DEN) in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels on Friday, July 1.

Belgium have won their first two matches and are currently second in Group 1. Denmark have also won their first two matches and are atop Group 1 by virtue of having a better net run rate.

BEL vs DEN Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Sheikh Sheraz (C), Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (WK), Aziz Mohammad, Fahim Bhatti, Khalid Ahmadzai, Sajjad Muhammad, Murid Ekrami, Saber Zakhil, Shagharai Sefat, Sherry Butt.

DEN XI

Frederik Klokker (C), Saif Ahmad, Taranjit Bharaj (WK), Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Rizwan Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Jino Jojo, Saran Aslam.

Match Details

BEL vs DEN, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 11

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels, Belgium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 188 runs.

Today’s BEL vs DEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taranjit Bharaj: Bharaj has scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 182-plus in two ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier matches.

Batters

Muneeb Muhammad: Muneeb has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Belgium this season, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 170 in two outings.

Saran Aslam: Aslam is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 54 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 225 in two matches.

All-rounders

Hamid Shah: Shah has scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 124.39 and picked up four wickets in two matches.

Aziz Mohammad: Mohammad is currently the leading run-scorer for Belgium in the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier with 73 runs at a strike rate of 221.

Bowlers

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: Laegsgaard has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball, smashing 136 runs at a strike rate of close to 195 and picking up five wickets in two fixtures.

Murid Ekrami: Murid has claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 5.62 in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (DEN) - 352 points

Hamid Shah (DEN) - 204 points

Oliver Hald (DEN) - 135 points

Taranjit Bharaj (DEN) - 124 points

Murid Ekrami (BEL) - 120 points

Important Stats for BEL vs DEN Dream11 prediction team

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 136 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 194.28 and ER - 6.16

Hamid Shah: 51 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 124.39 and ER - 3.00

Murid Ekrami: 18 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 163.63 and ER - 5.62

Oliver Hald: 21 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 300.00 and ER - 6.83

Aziz Mohammad: 73 runs in 2 matches; SR - 221.21

BEL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C)

BEL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taranjit Bharaj, Ali Raza, Saif Ahmad, Muneeb Muhammad, Saran Aslam, Aziz Mohammad, Hamid Shah, Surya Anand, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Shagharai Sefat.

Captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad.

BEL vs DEN Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Saif Ahmad, Sheikh Sheraz, Muneeb Muhammad, Saran Aslam, Aziz Mohammad, Hamid Shah, Surya Anand, Murid Ekrami, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard.

Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad.

