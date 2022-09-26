BEL vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 1

The first match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Belgium (BEL) lock horns with France (FRA) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEL vs FRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches after a successful domestic season. Belgium have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while France have a young squad at their disposal with plenty of potential.

France will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Belgium have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BEL vs FRA Match Details

The first match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 26 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEL vs FRA, Match 1

Date and Time: September 26, 2022, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands XI and Denmark, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BEL vs FRA Form Guide

BEL - Will be playing their first match

FRA - Will be playing their first match

BEL vs FRA Probable Playing XI

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates.

S Butt, M Muneeb, Saber Zakhil, Adnan Razzaq, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (wk), W Raja, M Ekrami, and S Shah.

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates.

H Alodin (wk), S Santhi, J Ahamed, A Jabarkhel, N Amjad, Z Ahmad, I Jabarkhel, R Mangal, A Dawood, and A Mahathir.

BEL vs FRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Alodin

H Alodin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Raza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Butt

S Butt and S Zakhil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Santhirakumaran has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Razaaq

A Razaaq and N Amjad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Ahmadi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Jabarkhel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Jabarkhel and W Raja. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Mangal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEL vs FRA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Razaaq

A Razaaq is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

S Butt

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Butt the captain of the grand league teams. He may bowl a few overs if required.

5 Must-Picks for BEL vs FRA, Match 1

S Butt

N Amjad

S Zakhil

A Razaaq

I Jabarkhel

Belgium vs France Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Belgium vs France Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Belgium vs France Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Alodin

Batters: S Butt, S Santhirakumaran, S Zakhil

All-rounders: K Ahmadi, A Razaaq, S Sefat, N Amjad

Bowlers: I Jabarkhel, W Raja, R Mangal

Belgium vs France Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Belgium vs France Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Alodin, A Raza

Batters: S Butt, O Rahimi, S Zakhil

All-rounders: K Ahmadi, A Razaaq, N Amjad

Bowlers: I Jabarkhel, W Raja, A Dawood

