BEL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Match 1

Belgium (BEL) will take on Gibraltar (GIB) in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C on Tuesday at the Meersen in Gent, Belgium.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, with Belgium being the home team. Gibraltar have a lot of quality players, but their head-to-head record favors Belgium, who will also enjoy the support of the home crowd.

Gibraltar will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Belgium are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Belgium.

BEL vs GIB Probable Playing XI

BEL Playing XI

Saber Zakhil, Aziz Mohammad, Adnan Razzaq, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Fahim Bhatti, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza (wk)

GIB Playing XI

Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples (wk), Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin, Samarth Bodha, D Robeson, K Ferray, K Stagno, M Gouws, R Hatchman

Match Details

BEL vs GIB, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, Match 1

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Meersen, Gent, Belgium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Meersen in Gent is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match. The pitch is not expected to change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BEL vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Raza, who played exceptionally well in the last ECS tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

M Latif and W Ali Raja are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Gouws is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

B Avinash Pal and B Aziz Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Bruce is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Nestor and F Bhatti. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs too. S Bodha is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BEL vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

B Avinash Pal (GIB)

B Aziz Mohammad (BEL)

W Ali Raja (BEL)

BEL vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Raza, M Latif, M Gouws, W Ali Raja, B Aziz Mohammad, B Avinash Pal, L Bruce, A Razaaq, S Bodha, K Nestor, F Bhatti

Captain: B Aziz Mohammad Vice Captain: B Avinash Pal

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Raza, M Latif, J Fitzgerald, W Ali Raja, B Aziz Mohammad, B Avinash Pal, I Latin, A Razaaq, S Sefat, K Nestor, F Bhatti

Captain: B Aziz Mohammad Vice Captain: W Ali Raja

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far