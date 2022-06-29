BEL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch History for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 7

Belgium will lock horns with Hungary in the seventh match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C at Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground in Waterloo on Wednesday.

Belgium are sitting atop the standings, having won their opening match against Gibraltar by seven wickets. Hungary, on the other hand, are currently third in the points table, having lost their opening encounter against Denmark by 88 runs.

BEL vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Aziz Mohammad, Mohammad Muneeb, Omid Malik Khel, Shaheryar Butt, Sheraz Sheikh (C), Fahim Bhatti, Ali Raza (WK), Murid Ekrami, Saber Zakhil, Shagharai Sefat, Ahmad Khalid Ahmadzai.

HUN XI

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhijeet Ahuja (C), Zahir Mohammed, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Sandeep Mohandas, Bhavani Adapaka.

Match Details

BEL vs HUN, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 7

Date and Time: June 29, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground, Waterloo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Royal Brussels Cricket Club Ground is evenly poised for both batters and bowlers. The batters can score freely if they play through the initial swing, while the bowlers will get enough help from the wicket to trouble the batters.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 152 runs.

Today’s BEL vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ali Raza: Although Raza failed to perform in the last match against Gibraltar, a player of his quality cannot be overlooked for Wednesday's contest.

Batters

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel: Kukikhel is a quality batter who can also contribute with the ball. He scored 17 runs while picking up a wicket in the last match.

Muhammad Muneeb: Muneeb is a reliable batter who can provide a solid start to the Begium's innings on Wednesday. He scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 184.61 in the last match.

All-rounders

Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad: Mohammad was adjudged the Player of the Match in the last game for his match-winning knock of 72 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 248.27.

Khalid Ahmadi: Ahmad scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 8.25 in the last match. He is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Murid Ekrami: Ekrami is a slow left-arm chinaman bowler who can trouble the Hungarian batters in Wednesday's match. He picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 4.50 in the last match.

Shagharai Sefat: Sefat is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for Belgium on Wednesday. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad (BEL) - 108 points

Muhammad Muneeb (BEL) - 71 points

Shagharai Sefat (BEL) - 62 points

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel (HUN) - 58 points

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN) - 57 points

Important Stats for BEL vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad: 72 runs in one match; SR - 248.27

Muhammad Muneeb: 48 runs in one match; SR - 184.61

Shagharai Sefat: Two wickets in one match; ER - 7.75

Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel: 17 runs and one wicket in one match; SR - 141.66 and ER - 10.50

Harsh Mandhyan: Two wickets in one match; ER - 8.00

BEL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today

BEL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Sheraz Sheikh, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Muhammad Muneeb, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Abhishek Kheterpal, Murid Ekrami, Ali Yalmaz, Shagharai Sefat.

Captain: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan.

BEL vs HUN Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shaheryar Butt, Zeeshan Khan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja, Muhammad Muneeb, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Abhishek Kheterpal, Fahim Bhatti, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka, Shagharai Sefat.

Captain: Harsh Mandhyan. Vice-captain: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad.

