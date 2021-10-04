BEL vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 1

Belgium (BEL) will lock horns with Italy (ITA) in the first Championship Week match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Belgium qualified for the Championship Week from Group A with five wins from eight matches. They beat Spain by a 27-run margin in their final Group A match. Italy, on the other hand, qualified for Championship Week from Group C, having won four of their eight matches. They lost their final Group C match to England XI by six wickets.

BEL vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Ali Raza (WK), Muhammad Muneeb, Mamoon Latif, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Sheikh (C), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti

ITA XI

Nisar Ahmed (WK), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (C), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Janaka Wass, Adnan Muhammad.

Match Details

BEL vs ITA, Match 1, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 4th October 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a batting paradise. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. Batting first upon winning the toss and putting healthy runs on the board should be the preferred option here. The average first-innings score at the venue is 117 runs.

Today’s BEL vs ITA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza: Raza is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 172 runs in 10 European Cricket Championship games.

Batsmen

Omid Rahimi: Rahimi is a quality batter who has scored 126 runs in 10 matches. He can be a good budget pick for today's game.

Sheikh Sheraz: Sheraz has scored 118 runs and picked up two wickets so far this season. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

All-rounders

Amir Sharif: Sharif has been the best all-rounder in the European Cricket Championship so far. He has scored 324 runs while also scalping 17 wickets in 11 matches.

Saber Zakhil: Zakhil has scored 178 runs and also picked up six wickets in 10 matches. He can prove to be a great multiplier choice for this game.

Bowlers

Shagharai Sefat: Sefat is the leading wicket-taker for Belgium with 10 wickets in as many matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Jaspreet Singh: Singh has picked up 13 wickets in nine matches. His ability to pick wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick for your team.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA) - 1164 points

Baljit Singh (ITA) - 654 points

Jaspreet Singh (ITA) - 521 points

Saber Zakhil (BEL) - 511 points

Shagharai Sefat (BEL) - 449 points

Important Stats for CZR vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif: 324 runs and 17 wickets in 11 matches

Saber Zakhil: 178 runs and 6 wickets in 10 matches

Baljit Singh: 211 runs and 9 wickets in 11 matches

Jaspreet Singh: 13 wickets in 9 matches

Shagharai Sefat: 10 wickets in 10 matches

BEL vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

BEL vs ITA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Nisar Ahmed, Sheraz Sheikh, Omid Rahimi, Damith Kosala, Saber Zakhil, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Jaspreet Singh.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil.

BEL vs ITA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nisar Ahmed, Adnan Razzaq, Muhammad Muneeb, Omid Rahimi, Damith Kosala, Saber Zakhil, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Jaspreet Singh.

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Baljit Singh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far