BEL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Belgium (BEL) will face off against Luxembourg (LUX) in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

With proceedings in Group A and Group B now concluded, the action switches to Group C of the European Cricket Championship. This is the first day of Group C’s affairs as the teams are playing their first matches in the ECC T10 this year.

Belgium did well last season where they finished second in their group with five wins and three defeats in their eight matches. Luxembourg, meanwhile, really struggled last season and ended at the bottom of the table with seven defeats and an abandoned result.

BEL vs LUX Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 26, at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEL vs LUX, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: September 26, 2022, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BEL vs LUX Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 113.67

Average second innings score: 98

BEL vs LUX Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Belgium: NA

Luxembourg: NA

BEL vs LUX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Belgium Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Belgium Probable Playing 11

Sherry Butt, Sulaiman Muhammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Adnan Razaaq, Raja-Waqas Ali, Saber Zakhil, Khalid Ahmadi, A Raza (C), Omid Malik Khel, Murid Ekrami, and Reyhan Faiz.

Luxembourg Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Luxembourg Probable Playing 11

TC Barker(C), Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, DT Martin, Marcus Cope, Vikram Vijh, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Mohit Dixit, T Whiteman, WJ Cope, and Pankaj Malav.

BEL vs LUX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Raza (443 runs)

A Raza is a great wicketkeeper choice for your BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 443 runs at a strike rate of 205 and is a hard-hitter of the ball.

Top Batter pick

T Whiteman (129 runs)

T Whiteman is a dependable batter. He has scored 129 runs in his T10 career at a strike rate of 169.

Top All-rounder pick

A Razaaq (98 runs and 20 wickets)

In his T10 career, A Razaaq has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 160.65. He has also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 20.95.

Top Bowler pick

M Dixit (17 runs and 2 wickets)

M Dixit is a decent all-rounder who can add a lot of value lower down the order. He has scored 17 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

BEL vs LUX match captain and vice-captain choices

S Zakhil

S Zakhil is excellent in both departments and is a crucial asset for his side. In his T10 career, he has smacked 340 runs at a strike rate of 236 and has also picked up seven wickets. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Butt

S Butt is also an extremely reliable player who will be give a good start to his side. He has scored 1298 runs during his T10 career at an average of over 40 and at a strike rate of 218.51.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats (T10 career) S Zakhil 340 runs and 7 wickets S Butt 1298 runs A Razaaq 98 runs and 20 wickets A Raza 443 runs T Whiteman 129 runs

BEL vs LUX match expert tips

S Butt has plenty of experience and he could end up being the X-factor for your BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy.

BEL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Raza, T Barker

Batters: O Rahimi, S Zakhil, S Butt, T Whiteman

All-rounders: A Razaaq, K Ahmadi

Bowlers: M Dixit, P Malav, W Raja

BEL vs LUX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Raza, T Barker

Batters: S Zakhil, S Butt, T Whiteman

All-rounders: A Razaaq, K Ahmadi, W Cope

Bowlers: M Dixit, P Malav, W Raja

