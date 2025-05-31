BEL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025, Match 4

The 4th match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will see Belgium (BEL) squaring off against Malta (MAL) at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst on Saturday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Belgium have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Portugal by 5 wickets. Malta, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches of the series.

These two teams recently played the 1st match of the series, which was won by Belgium by 6 wickets.

BEL vs MAL Match Details

The 4th match of the ECN Mdina Cup T20I 2025 will be played on May 31 at the Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst. The game is set to take place at 1:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEL vs MAL, 4th Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Venue: Stars Arena Hofstade, Zemst

Pitch Report

The pitch at Stars Arena Hofstade in Zemst is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Portugal and Belgium, where a total of 326 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

BEL vs MAL Form Guide

BEL - L W

MAL - L L

BEL vs MAL Probable Playing XI

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdul Muhammad, Ali Raza, Burhan Niaz, Hikmat Jabarkhail, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Muneeb, Murid Ekrami, Oliver Herrington, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Sheikh, Sherry Butt

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates

Amar Sharma, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, David Marks, Imran Ameer, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal, Jaswinder Singh, Mehboob Ali, Priyan Pushparajan, Rockey Dianish, Varun Prasath

BEL vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Raza

A Raza is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. O Khel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has scored 49 runs in the last two matches.

Batters

B Niaz

S Zakhil and B Niaz are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. B Niaz is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has made 52 runs in the last two matches. S Patel is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

K Ahmadi

K Ahmadi and P Pushparajan are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K Ahmadi will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. M Ali is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Kankhel

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Kankhel and J Singh. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Kankhel will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. R Thapliyal is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.

BEL vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

P Pushparajan

P Pushparajan is one of the most crucial picks from Malta as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 38 runs in the last two matches.

K Ahmadi

K Ahmadi is one of the most crucial picks from the Belgium squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for BEL vs MAL, 4th Match

P Pushparajan

B Niaz

M Ali

I Kankhel

K Ahmadi

Belgium vs Malta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Belgium vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: B Niaz

All-rounders: M Ali, P Pushparajan, V Prasath, K Ahmadi, M Muneeb, E Ekrami

Bowlers: J Singh, R Thapliyal, I Kankhel

Belgium vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: O Khel

Batters: B Niaz, S Zakhil

All-rounders: M Ali, P Pushparajan, V Prasath, K Ahmadi

Bowlers: J Singh, R Thapliyal, I Kankhel, D Marks

