BEL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 9

Match 9 of the ECC T10 2022 will see Belgium (BEL) lock horns with Malta (MAL) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday (September 27).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BEL vs MAL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Belgium have won two of their last three games and are currently placed among the top teams. Malta, too, have won two of their last three matches. Belgium will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Malta have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BEL vs MAL Match Details

Match 9 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 27 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BEL vs MAL, Match 9

Date and Time: September 27, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Netherlands XI and Denmark, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BEL vs MAL Form Guide

BEL - Will be playing their first match

MAL - Will be playing their first match

BEL vs MAL Probable Playing XI

BEL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (c & wk), Sherry Butt, Omid Malik Khel, Saber Zakhil, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, Reyhan Faiz, Sajad Ahmadzai, Adnan Razzaq.

MAL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Gaurav Maithani (wk), Darshit Patankar, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Stanislaus, Amar Sharma, Varun Prasath Thomotharam, Basil George, Azeem Sathi, Bikram Arora (c), Bilal Khan, and Waseem Abbas.

BEL vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Patankar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Raza is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

V Prasath and S Zakhil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Stanislaus has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

B George and S Sefat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Ahmadi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Shaju and B Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ekrami is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BEL vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

V Prasath

V Prasath is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

S Stanislaus

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Stanislaus the captain of the grand league teams. He may bowl a few overs, if required.

5 Must-Picks for BEL vs MAL, Match 9

S Stanislaus

V Prasath

S Zakhil

B Khan

S Sefat

Belgium vs Malta Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Belgium vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: S Stanislaus, S Zakhil, M Muneeb, V Prasath

All-rounders: K Ahmadi, B George, S Sefat

Bowlers: B Khan, M Ekrami, J Shaju

Belgium vs Malta Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Raza

Batters: S Stanislaus, A Sharma, M Muneeb, V Prasath

All-rounders: B George, S Sefat

Bowlers: B Khan, M Ekrami, J Shaju, R Faiz

