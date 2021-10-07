BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Playoff 3

Belgium (BEL) will take on Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in the third playoff of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday. Both teams will play England XI earlier in the day.

Belgium won three out of their five European Cricket Championship Week matches and finished second in the points table. They lost their last match against Spain by five wickets. Netherlands XI, on the other hand, also managed to win three out of their five European Cricket Championship Week matches and finished just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last game against Belgium by 11 runs.

BEL vs NED-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Sheikh Sheraz (C), Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (WK), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Adnan Razaaq, Waqas Raja, Burhan Niaz, Murid Ekrami.

NED XI

Sebastian Braat (C), Clayton Floyd, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Shariz Ahmad, Viv Kingma.

Match Details

BEL vs NED-XI, Playoff 3, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 7th October 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Cartama Oval has been a pretty balanced one. Chasing should be the preferred option on this ground as the last four out of the five matches have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue is 103 runs.

Today’s BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza: Raza has been in great touch with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 343 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 213.04 in 15 European Cricket Championship games.

Batters

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Netherlands XI in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 304 runs at a strike rate of 202.66 while also picking up two wickets.

Boris Gorlee: Gorlee has scored 285 runs at a strike rate of 183.87 in 15 matches. He is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs in today's fixture.

All-rounders

Clayton Floyd: Floyd has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 331 runs and also picked up 19 wickets in 15 outings.

Saber Zakhil: Zakhil has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 277 at an outstanding strike rate of 236.75 while also taking seven wickets in 14 matches.

Bowlers

Ryan Klein: Klein has picked up 15 wickets, including his best figures of 3/10. He has also scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 192.45 in 14 matches.

Murid Ekrami: Ekrami has picked up eight wickets in 13 matches. He can also score quick-fire runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI) - 1184 points

Sebastian Braat (NED-XI) - 922 points

Ryan Klein (NED-XI) - 812 points

Saber Zakhil (BEL) - 723 points

Ali Raza (BEL) - 717 points

Important Stats for BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 331 runs and 19 wickets in 15 matches; SR - 231.46 and ER - 8.37

Sebastian Braat: 155 runs and 18 wickets in 15 matches; SR - 209.45 and ER - 9.45

Saber Zakhil: 277 runs and 7 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 236.75 and ER - 12.62

Ryan Klein: 102 runs and 15 wickets in 14 matches; SR - 192.45 and ER - 8.79

Ali Raza: 343 runs in 15 matches; SR - 213.04

BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Adnan Razaaq, Omid Rahimi, Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Sebastian Braat, Murid Ekrami, Julian De Mey, Ryan Klein.

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil.

BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Omid Rahimi, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Sebastian Braat, Viv Kingma, Murid Ekrami, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Sebastian Braat.

