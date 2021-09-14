BEL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 8

Belgium will lock horns with Norway in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

Belgium have won their first two European Cricket Championship matches and are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table. They beat Luxembourg by a massive 83-run margin in their last match. Norway, on the other hand, lost their first two European Cricket Championship matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group A standings. They lost their last match to Spain by eight wickets.

BEL vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Sheikh Sheraz (C), Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (WK), Mamoon Latif, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti.

NOR XI

Raza Iqbal (C), Walid Ghauri, Suhail Iftikhar (WK), Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Ali Tafseer, Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Vinay Ravi, Waqas Ahmed, Ahmadullah Shinwari.

Match Details

BEL vs NOR, Match 8, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 14th September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval greatly favored the batters on the opening day of the European Cricket Championship. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track. Batting first upon winning the toss and putting healthy runs on the board should be the preferred option on this ground. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 125 runs.

Today’s BEL vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suhail Iftikhar: Iftikhar is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 29 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 223.07 in two European Cricket Championship games.

Batsmen

Wahidullah Sahak: Sahak hasn't performed as per the expectations with the bat in the T10 tournament, scoring only 13 runs at a strike rate of 216.66. But he has managed to pick up two wickets in as many outings.

Sheikh Sheraz: Sheraz has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of European Cricket Championship matches. He has scored 25 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 and picked up a wicket as well.

All-rounders

Saber Zakhil: Zakhil has scored 96 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of close to 310 and also picked up a wicket in two matches. He is also the leading run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship.

Walid Ghauri: Ghauri has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 40 runs and taken two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Shagharai Sefat: Sefat was in decent touch with the ball in the first two matches, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

Ahmadullah Shinwari: Shinwari has bowled pretty well in the only match he played against Spain. He scalped two wickets and is Norway's joint highest wicket-taker in the European Cricket Championship.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil (BEL) - 198 points

Walid Ghauri (NOR) - 126 points

Aziz Mohammad (BEL) - 116 points

Wahidullah Sahak (NOR) - 101 points

Shagharai Sefat (BEL) - 86 points

Important Stats for BEL vs NOR Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil: 96 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 309.67 and ER - 7.66

Walid Ghauri: 40 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 148.14 and ER - 9.00

Aziz Mohammad: 55 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 261.90 and ER - 9.33

Wahidullah Sahak: 13 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 216.66 and ER - 13.00

Shagharai Sefat: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.25

BEL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

BEL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suhail Iftikhar, Mamoon Latif, Raza Iqbal, Wahidullah Sahak, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Fahim Bhatti, Shagharai Sefat.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Raza Iqbal.

BEL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suhail Iftikhar, Raza Iqbal, Sheikh Sheraz, Wahidullah Sahak, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Hayatullah Niazi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Shagharai Sefat.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil.

