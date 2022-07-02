BEL vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, 7th Place Play-off

Belgium (BEL) will take on Portugal (POR) in the seventh place play-off match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C on Saturday at the Meersen in Gent, Belgium.

Both teams have played exceptionally well in the tournament. Belgium won their last match against Denmark by 12 runs, while Portugal lost their last match to Spain by eight wickets.

Portugal will give it their all to win the match and enter the next stage of the tournament, but Belgium are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Belgium.

BEL vs POR Probable Playing XI

BEL Playing XI

Saber Zakhil, Aziz Mohammad, Adnan Razzaq, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Fahim Bhatti, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza (wk)

POR Playing XI

Kuldeep (wk), Azhar Andani, Najjam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Amandep Singh, Fakhrul Mohon, Syed Maisam Ali, Sirajullah Khadim, Junaid Khan

Match Details

BEL vs POR, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C, 7th Place Play-off

Date and Time: July 2, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Meersen, Gent, Belgium

Pitch Report

The pitch at Meersen in Gent is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

BEL vs POR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gholiya, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

M Muneeb and A Zaib are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Zakhil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

N Shahzad and B Aziz Mohammad are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Ahmadzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Muhammad and M Ekrami. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Siraj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BEL vs POR Dream11 prediction team

N Shahzad (POR)

B Aziz Mohammad (BEL)

S Muhammad (BEL)

BEL vs POR: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Muhammad - 19 runs and six wickets

N Shahzad - 43 runs and four wickets

M Ekrami - 35 runs and five wickets

BEL vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier C)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: K Gholiya, S Zakhil, A Zaib, M Muneeb, B Aziz Mohammad, K Ahmadzai, N Shahzad, M Siraj, S Muhammad, M Ekrami, A Singh

Captain: S Muhammad Vice Captain: N Shahzad

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: K Gholiya, S Zakhil, S Gomes, A Zaib, M Muneeb, B Aziz Mohammad, K Ahmadzai, N Shahzad, M Siraj, S Muhammad, M Ekrami

Captain: S Muhammad Vice Captain: M Ekrami

