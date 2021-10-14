BEL vs SIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Matches 15 and 16

Belgrade (BEL) will lock horns with Split India Brodosplit (SIB) in back-to-back ECS T10 Croatia matches at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Thursday.

Split India didn't have the best of outings on Wednesday as they lost both their games to Ljubljana. However, they have shown signs of improvement and will pose a threat to Belgrade, who have lost just one ECS T10 Croatia game out of four so far. Both sides will be keen to win the upcoming fixtures as the race for the knockout spot intensifies with each passing game.

BEL vs SIB Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (c), Slobodan Tosic, Alex Dizija, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Ali Gajic and Gaurav Chopra

SIB XI

Vasu Pulibanti (c), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Asif MD, Raja Sadagopan (wk), Mahesh Nukanaboina, Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Mathew Johnson and Achari Sethunathan

Match Details

BEL vs SIB, ECS T10 Croatia Matches 15 and 16

Date and Time: 13th October 2021, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia

Pitch Report

Despite the games being played in the second half of the day, the pitch should be a good one to bat on. Although the pacers will ideally look to swing the new ball, the dimensions of the ground go against them. Wickets in hand will be key in the middle overs, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 100 should be a good total, with the pitch likely to remain the same throughout the game.

Today’s BEL vs SIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Slobodan Tosic: Although Slobodan Tosic isn't keeping wickets, he has been brilliant with the ball. Tosic is a decent batter in the middle order, making him a good addition to your BEL vs SIB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Alex Dizija: Alex Dizija has been fairly consistent with the bat with crucial knocks in the top order. However, Dizija is due for a big innings and could be in for one in today's fixture, making him one to watch out for in the double-header.

All-rounder

Kuruvilla Abraham: Kuruvilla Abraham has been the star of the show for SIB with both the bat and ball. His contributions are highly valued and given the form that he is in at the moment, he is a must-have in your BEL vs SIB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amal Manuel: Another SIB bowler who has done well in the ECS T10 Croatia, Amal Manuel has used his variations to good use. However, his form has tailed off a bit in recent games, something he will look to rectify in the upcoming matches.

Top 3 best players to pick in BEL vs SIB Dream11 prediction team

Kuruvilla Abraham (SIB) - 493 points

Frajeesh Vallupara (SIB) - 360 points

Alex Dizija (BEL) - 235 points

Important stats for BEL vs SIB Dream11 prediction team

Kuruvilla Abraham - 179 runs in 6 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

Slobodan Tosic - 4 wickets in 4 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

Frajeesh Vallupara - 8 wickets in 6 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

BEL vs SIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Croatia)

BEL vs SIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Tosic, A Dizija, A Sethunathan, J Mathew, W Burton, N Johns Wickberg, F Vallupara, K Abraham, M Dorgan, A Manuel and V Zimonjic

Captain: W Burton. Vice-captain: K Abraham

BEL vs SIB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Tosic, A Dizija, A Sethunathan, J Mathew, W Burton, M Pavlovic, F Vallupara, K Abraham, M Dorgan, V Pulibanti and V Zimonjic

Captain: K Abraham. Vice-captain: M Pavlovic

Edited by Samya Majumdar