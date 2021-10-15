BEL vs SOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Matches 19 and 20

Belgrade (BEL) will lock horns with Sir Oliver Split (SOS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Croatia matches at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Friday.

Belgrade have been the team to beat in the ECS T10 Croatia with two brilliant wins over Split India earlier in the week. Although they are well on course for a playoff appearance, they will be keen to sustain their momentum ahead of Saturday's round of fixtures. They face a Sir Oliver Split side who have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Croatia. Despite their shortcomings earlier in the week, Sir Oliver Split should pose a stern test for the high-flying Belgrade, making for two great contests on Friday.

BEL vs SOS Probable Playing 11 Today

BEL XI

Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar (wk), Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (c), Sachin Shinde, Alex Dizija, Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Bogdan Dugic and Gaurav Chopra

SOS XI

Nikola Davidovic (c), Jovan Reb, Sam Houghton (wk), Sakib Hasan, David Skinner, Ornob Masum, Nikola Stanojevic, Josip Jukic, Stefan Nerandzic, Sandeep Soni and Zoran Dragun

Match Details

BEL vs SOS, ECS T10 Croatia Matches 19 and 20

Date and Time: 15th October 2021, 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground with not much help on offer for the bowlers. There isn't any swing available for the pacers with change of pace being a good ploy. Although the batters will look to target the square boundaries, it might not always be a good idea. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s BEL vs SOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Houghton: Sam Houghton has come up with crucial knocks in the top order for SOS. He comes into today's games on the back of a decent knock earlier in the week and will be keen to continue his good form against Belgrade.

Batter

Alex Dizija: Alex Dizija has been the standout batter in the ECS T10 Croatia and is currently the tournament's top run-scorer. His explosiveness has served Belgrade well and given the form that he is in, he is a must-have in your BEL vs SOS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mark Pavlovic: Mark Pavlovic has blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Croatia, with his form fizzling away over the last few games. However, Pavlovic's all-round ability should hold him in good stead and earn a few points for your BEL vs SOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jovan Reb: Although Jovan Reb has been sensational with the ball, he has been a touch expensive. However, Reb is expected to bat in the top order as well, making him one to watch out for in today's double-header.

Top 3 best players to pick in BEL vs SOS Dream11 prediction team

Wintley Burton (BEL) - 300 points

Nikola Davidovic (SOS) - 357 points

Alex Dizija (BEL) - 354 points

Important stats for BEL vs SOS Dream11 prediction team

Alex Dizija - 210 runs in 6 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

Jovan Reb - 6 wickets in 6 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

Gaurav Chopra - 5 wickets in 4 ECS T10 Croatia 2021 matches

BEL vs SOS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Croatia)

BEL vs SOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Houghton, N Zimonjic, A Dizija, O Masum, G Chopra, N Johns Wickberg, M Pavlovic, N Davidovic, M Dorgan, J Reb and V Zimonjic

Captain: N Davidovic. Vice-captain: A Dizija

BEL vs SOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - ECS T10 Croatia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Houghton, N Zimonjic, A Dizija, D Skinner, G Chopra, W Burton, M Pavlovic, N Davidovic, M Dorgan, J Reb and V Zimonjic

Captain: A Dizija. Vice-captain: W Burton

Edited by Samya Majumdar