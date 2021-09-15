BEL vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Belgium will face Sweden in the 15th match of the Dream11 ECC-T10 on 15th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Belgium have won all four of their games and are currently in top spot in the rankings. They will be hoping to maintain their position with a win in this match.

On the other hand, Sweden have won two matches and are in third position in the ECC-T10 points table. They lost their previous match against Spain and will be looking to avenge their defeat.

BEL vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

Belgium

Aziz Mohammad, Mamoon Latif, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Raza(WK), Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz(C), Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Waqas Raja, Saqlain Raja, Adnan Razzaq

Sweden

Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Hassan Mehmood, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (WK).

Match Details

BEL vs SWE, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is highly favorable for the bowlers. We might see the pacers getting assistance in the initial stages whereas spinners will dominate as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s BEL vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza: Ali Raza will be the safest option in the wicket-keeper section. He has played his role admirably in this competition.

Batsmen

Share Ali: Share Ali is an excellent choice for a batsman in your D11 team. He has scored 79 runs in four matches and will be aiming to score big in this match.

Sheraz Sheikh: Sheraz is a reliable batter who can anchor the innings from one end. He is expected to perform and guide his side towards victory.

All-rounders

Saber Zakhil: Saber is a good option from the all-rounders section. He has scored 99 runs in the four matches and has also been decent with the ball.

Azam Khalil: Azam Khalil has performed decently in both elements of the game, scoring 41 runs as well as picking up three wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Khalid Zahid: Khalid has four wickets to his name in as many games and has also contributed some handy runs with the bat.

Shagharai Sefat: Sefat was in decent touch with the ball in the first two matches, taking two wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil: 4 matches, 215 points

Azam Khalil: 4 matches, 199 points

Khalid Zahid: 4 matches, 172 points

Aziz Mohammad: 4 matches, 155 points

Share Ali: 4 matches, 148 points

Important stats for BEL vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Share Ali: 4 matches, 79 runs

Saber Zakhil: 4 matches, 99 runs

Khalid Zahid: 4 matches, 4 wickets

Adnan Razzaaq: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Azam Khalil: 4 matches, 41 runs & 3 wickets

BEL vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today

ECC T10: BEL vs SWE Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Adnan Razaaq, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Waqas Raja, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat, Qudratullah Mir Afzal

Captain: Saber Zakhil Vice-Captain: Share Ali

ECC T10: BEL vs SWE Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ali Raza, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheraz Sheikh, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat, Hassan Mehmood

Captain: Azam Khalil Vice-Captain: Aziz Mohammad

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee