BEL vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 3

Belgium (BEL) will take on Austria (AUT) in the third match of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday.

Belgium were superb in the group stages. They finished with five wins from eight games before going on to win the final of Group A. Meanwhile, Austria had six wins and two losses, but they lost to the Netherlands XI in the Group B final.

BEL vs AUT Probable Playing 11 today

Belgium: Ali Raza (wk), Muneeb Muhammad, Mamoom Latif, Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq

Austria: Abrar Bilal, Shahil Momim, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Sahel Zadran, Noor Khan, Aqib Iqbal, Mehar Cheema (wk), Mark Simpson-Parker

Match Details

BEL vs AUT, Match 3, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: October 4th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been a very good one to bat on, with the batters having been able to play through the line. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s BEL vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza – The Belgium stumper has been in good touch in the European Cricket Championship, scoring 172 runs at a strike rate of 204.76.

Batsmen

Iqbal Hossain – Hossain has been in stellar form with the bat. He has amassed 265 runs while striking at 217.21. Moreover, he has smashed 30 sixes in the European Cricket Championship.

Razmal Shigiwal – The Austria skipper has contributed well with the bat, mustering 226 runs at a strike rate of 203.60.

All-rounders

Saber Zakhil – The Belgium seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 178 runs at a strike-rate of 234.21. On the bowling front, he has picked up six wickets.

Zeeshan Goraya – Goraya has chipped in nicely all-round. He has taken three wickets and scored 81 runs at a strike rate of 162.00 in the European Cricket Championship.

Bowlers

Aqib Iqbal – The 24-year-old Austria pacer has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.05.

Shagharai Sefat – Sefat has been in excellent form with the ball, taking 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.41.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Saber Zakhil (BEL): 511 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT): 493 points

Shagharai Sefat (BEL): 449 points

Aqib Iqbal (AUT): 395 points

Ali Raza (BEL): 373 points

Important stats for BEL vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Team

Saber Zakhil: 178 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 234.21 & ER – ER – 12.85

Shagharai Sefat: 10 wickets; ER – 9.41

Iqbal Hossain: 265 runs; SR – 217.21

Aqib Iqbal: 9 wickets; ER – 9.05

BEL vs AUT Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Belgium vs Austria - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 Championship Week – Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Ali Raza, Iqbal Hossain, Omid Rahimi, Razmal Shigiwal, Saber Zakhil, Zeeshan Goraya, Murid Ekrami, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Shagharai Sefat

Captain: Saber Zakhil. Vice-captain: Iqbal Hossain

Dream11 Team for Belgium vs Austria - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 Championship Week – Match 3.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Ali Raza, Iqbal Hossain, Omid Rahimi, Sheikh Sheraz, Razmal Shigiwal, Saber Zakhil, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal, Shahil Momim, Shagharai Sefat

Captain: Shagharai Sefat. Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Edited by Samya Majumdar

