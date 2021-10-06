BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 12

Belgium (BEL) will take on Netherlands XI (NED-XI) in match number 12 of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Belgium have been in splendid form in the European Cricket Championship. They were the winners of Group A and have now won three games in a row in the Championship Week. Netherlands XI, meanwhile, won the Group B final, but they have been inconsistent in the Championship Week with two wins and as many losses.

BEL vs NED-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Belgium: Muneeb Muhammad, Aziz Mohammad, Ali Raza (wk), Sherry Butt, Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami

Netherlands XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma

Match Details

BEL vs NED-XI, Match 12, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: October 6th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval has been a very good one to bat on, with the batters having been able to play through the line. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards today.

Today’s BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ali Raza – The Belgium stumper has chipped in with 234 runs at a strike rate of 237.29 in the European Cricket Championship.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad – The Netherlands XI opener is his side's leading run-scorer in the competition with 303 runs at a strike rate of 207.53.

Adnan Razzaq – Razzaq may not have delivered with the bat, but he has been superb with the ball. He has picked up 13 wickets in 11 European Cricket Championship games.

All-rounders

Clayton Floyd – The left-arm spinning all-rounder has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 266 runs while also taking 19 wickets.

Saber Zakhil – Zakhil has scored 273 runs at a strike rate of 237.39 while also taking seven wickets.

Bowlers

Ryan Klein – Klein has returned with 13 wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 8.63

Viv Kingma – The Netherlands pacer is a quality bowler who has 10 wickets to his name in the European Cricket Championship.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI): 1069 points

Saber Zakhil (BEL): 714 points

Ryan Klein (NED-XI): 687 points

Musa Ahmad (NED-XI): 616 points

Ali Raza (BEL): 496 points

Important stats for BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction Team

Clayton Floyd: 266 runs & 19 wickets; SR – 227.35 & ER – 7.90

Musa Ahmad: 303 runs; SR – 207.53

Saber Zakhil: 273 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 237.39 & ER – 12.62

Ali Raza: 234 runs; SR – 210.81

BEL vs NED-XI Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Belgium vs Netherlands XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 – Championship Week - Match 12.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ali Raza, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Adnan Razzaq, Olivier Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Saber Zakhil, Aziz Mohammad, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma, Murid Ekrami

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Saber Zakhil

Dream11 Team for Belgium vs Netherlands XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2021 – Championship Week - Match 12.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratha Alphonse, Ali Raza, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Adnan Razzaq, Clayton Floyd, Saber Zakhil, Aziz Mohammad, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma, Fahim Bhatti

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Musa Ahmad

Edited by Samya Majumdar