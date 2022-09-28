BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Group C Match 11

Belgium will take on Scotland XI in match number 11 in Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Wednesday (September 28). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Belgium are in top form in this tournament. They have three wins and a loss so far and are at the top of the Group C points table. Scotland XI, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run. They won their first game before losing two in a row. But they recorded a comprehensive win in their last encounter against France.

BEL vs SCO-XI, Match Details

The 11th match in Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Belgium and Scotland XI will be played on September 28, 2022, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 3.00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEL vs SCO-XI

Date & Time: September 28, 2022, 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

Average 1st-innings score: 105

Average 2nd-innings score: 92

BEL vs SCO-XI Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Belgium: W, W, L, W

Scotland XI: W, L, L, W

BEL vs SCO-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Belgium Team News

No major injury concerns.

Belgium Probable Playing XI: Muneeb Muhammad, Muhammad Sulaiman, Ali Raza (c & wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Reyhan Faiz, Waqas Raja, Sajad Ahmadzai

Scotland XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI: Jack Jarvis, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Callum Garden (wk), Ben Davidson, Michael English, Alex Hinkley, Lewis O'Donnell, Jasper Davidson, Jack Hogarth, Adrian Neill (c)

Today’s BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ali Raza (4 matches, 87 runs)

Ali Raza has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 87 runs in four innings and has a strike-rate of 223.07. He has hit nine sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Muneeb Muhammad (4 matches, 63 runs)

Muneeb Muhammad has got some good starts in this tournament. He has mustered 63 runs at a strike-rate of 140.00.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shagharai Sefat (4 matches, 17 runs, 5 wickets)

Shagharai Sefat seems to be in good form with the ball. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.57. He can also come in handy with the bat.

Top Bowler Pick

Lewis O'Donnell (4 matches, 6 wickets)

Lewis O'Donnell has been bowling really well in this competition. He has returned with six wickets in four matches and has an economy rate of 9.00.

BEL vs SCO-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Jack Jarvis (4 matches, 134 runs, 3 wickets)

Jack Jarvis has been superb with both bat and ball. He has scored 134 runs at a strike-rate of 231.03 in this tournament. With the ball, he has taken three scalps at an economy of 9.28.

Liam Naylor (4 matches, 127 runs)

Liam Naylor is in solid touch with the bat. He has accumulated 127 runs in four innings while striking at 189.55. He has smacked 16 fours and five sixes.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jack Jarvis 134 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Ali Raza 87 runs in 4 matches Shagharai Sefat 17 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Liam Naylor 127 runs in 4 matches Lewis O'Donnell 6 wickets in 4 matches

BEL vs SCO-XI match expert tips

All-rounders and big-hitters will be key and they will be the top captaincy candidates. The likes of Shagharai Sefat and Jack Jarvis have contributed really well with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, Ali Raza, Muneeb Muhammad and Liam Naylor have got big runs and can be expected to fire.

BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Belgium vs Scotland XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ali Raza, Callum Garden

Batters: Muneeb Muhammad, Muhammad Sulaiman, Alex Hinkley

All-rounders: Khalid Ahmadi, Shagharai Sefat, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Sajad Ahmadzai, Liam Naylor, Lewis O'Donnell

BEL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Belgium vs Scotland XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ali Raza

Batters: Sherry Butt, Muneeb Muhammad, Muhammad Sulaiman, Alex Hinkley

All-rounders: Shagharai Sefat, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Reyhan Faiz, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Lewis O'Donnell

