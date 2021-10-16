BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Qualifier 1

Belgrade (BEL) will take on Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) in the first Qualifier of the ECS T10 Croatia at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Saturday.
Both teams have been in magnificent form in the ECS T10 Croatia, finishing the league stage with seven wins and one loss each. Interestingly, while Belgrade are the only team to beat Zagreb Sokol, Belgrade's only defeat in the ECS T10 Croatia came at the hands of Zagreb Sokol.
BEL vs ZAS Probable Playing 11 today
Belgrade: Adrian Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Gaurav Chopra, Sachin Shinde, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (c), Ali Gajic, Bogdan Dugic, Michael Dorgan, Nemanja Zimonjic
Zagreb Sokol: Viraj Bhammar, Peter Amaan, Nils Gornall, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides (c), Aman Maheshwari, MD Shaikat, Mark Davies (wk), Arpit Shukla, Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam
Match Details
BEL vs ZAS, Qualifier 1, ECS T10 Croatia
Date & Time: October 16th 2021, 2 PM IST
Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia
Pitch Report
The track at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up huge scores consistently at the venue. While the teams batting first have won 12 games, chasing sides have emerged victorious eight times on this ground.
Today’s BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Adrian Dunbar – The BEL stumper has chipped in nicely with the bat in the ECS T10 Croatia, scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of 168.08.
Batters
Alexander Dizija – Dizija is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Croatia with 311 runs at a strike rate of 189.63.
Daniel Lazarides – The ZAS skipper has been in top form with the bat, amassing 256 runs while striking at 246.15. He has smashed 25 sixes in the ECS T10 Croatia.
All-rounders
Peter Amaan – Amaan has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 130 runs while also picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.
Wintley Burton – The seam-bowling all-rounder seems to be batting well, having mustered 224 runs while striking at 177.77.
Bowlers
Michael Dorgan – The left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker for Belgrade in the ECS T10 Croatia. He has taken seven wickets in as many games.
Suresh Shanmugam – Shanmugam has been bowling really well, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.
Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Team
Peter Amaan (ZAS): 611 points
Alexander Dizija (BEL): 535 points
Daniel Lazarides (ZAS): 444 points
Wintley Burton (BEL): 438 points
Mark Pavlovic (BEL): 358 points
Important stats for BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Team
Alexander Dizija: 311 runs; SR - 189.63
Wintley Burton: 224 runs; SR – 177.77
Daniel Lazarides: 256 runs; SR – 246.15
Peter Amaan: 130 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 168.83 & ER – 6.47
BEL vs ZAS Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Croatia)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Lazarides, Wintley Burton, Mark Pavlovic, Arpit Shukla, Peter Amaan, Michael Dorgan, Suresh Shanmugam, Wasal Kamal
Captain: Peter Amaan. Vice-captain: Alexander Dizija
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Lazarides, Wintley Burton, Arpit Shukla, Peter Amaan, Michael Dorgan, Ali Gajic, Suresh Shanmugam, Wasal Kamal
Captain: Daniel Lazarides. Vice-captain: Wintley Burton