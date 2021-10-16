BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Croatia Qualifier 1

Belgrade (BEL) will take on Zagreb Sokol (ZAS) in the first Qualifier of the ECS T10 Croatia at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia on Saturday.

Both teams have been in magnificent form in the ECS T10 Croatia, finishing the league stage with seven wins and one loss each. Interestingly, while Belgrade are the only team to beat Zagreb Sokol, Belgrade's only defeat in the ECS T10 Croatia came at the hands of Zagreb Sokol.

BEL vs ZAS Probable Playing 11 today

Belgrade: Adrian Dunbar (wk), Mark Pavlovic, Wintley Burton, Alexander Dizija, Gaurav Chopra, Sachin Shinde, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg (c), Ali Gajic, Bogdan Dugic, Michael Dorgan, Nemanja Zimonjic

Zagreb Sokol: Viraj Bhammar, Peter Amaan, Nils Gornall, Jai Thakur, Daniel Lazarides (c), Aman Maheshwari, MD Shaikat, Mark Davies (wk), Arpit Shukla, Wasal Kamal, Suresh Shanmugam

Match Details

BEL vs ZAS, Qualifier 1, ECS T10 Croatia

Date & Time: October 16th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground, Croatia

Pitch Report

The track at the Hotel Resnik Cricket Ground in Croatia is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having racked up huge scores consistently at the venue. While the teams batting first have won 12 games, chasing sides have emerged victorious eight times on this ground.

Today’s BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adrian Dunbar – The BEL stumper has chipped in nicely with the bat in the ECS T10 Croatia, scoring 79 runs at a strike rate of 168.08.

Batters

Alexander Dizija – Dizija is currently the leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Croatia with 311 runs at a strike rate of 189.63.

Daniel Lazarides – The ZAS skipper has been in top form with the bat, amassing 256 runs while striking at 246.15. He has smashed 25 sixes in the ECS T10 Croatia.

All-rounders

Peter Amaan – Amaan has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 130 runs while also picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.47.

Wintley Burton – The seam-bowling all-rounder seems to be batting well, having mustered 224 runs while striking at 177.77.

Bowlers

Michael Dorgan – The left-arm spinner is the leading wicket-taker for Belgrade in the ECS T10 Croatia. He has taken seven wickets in as many games.

Suresh Shanmugam – Shanmugam has been bowling really well, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Team

Peter Amaan (ZAS): 611 points

Alexander Dizija (BEL): 535 points

Daniel Lazarides (ZAS): 444 points

Wintley Burton (BEL): 438 points

Mark Pavlovic (BEL): 358 points

Important stats for BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Team

Alexander Dizija: 311 runs; SR - 189.63

Wintley Burton: 224 runs; SR – 177.77

Daniel Lazarides: 256 runs; SR – 246.15

Peter Amaan: 130 runs & 10 wickets; SR – 168.83 & ER – 6.47

BEL vs ZAS Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Croatia)

Dream11 Team for Belgrade vs Zagreb Sokol - ECS Croatia T10 2021 Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Lazarides, Wintley Burton, Mark Pavlovic, Arpit Shukla, Peter Amaan, Michael Dorgan, Suresh Shanmugam, Wasal Kamal

Captain: Peter Amaan. Vice-captain: Alexander Dizija

Dream11 Team for Belgrade vs Zagreb Sokol - ECS Croatia T10 2021 Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adrian Dunbar, Alexander Dizija, Aman Maheshwari, Daniel Lazarides, Wintley Burton, Arpit Shukla, Peter Amaan, Michael Dorgan, Ali Gajic, Suresh Shanmugam, Wasal Kamal

Captain: Daniel Lazarides. Vice-captain: Wintley Burton

Edited by Samya Majumdar