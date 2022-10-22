Belgrade vs Zagreb Sokol - Dream11 Prediction

Belgrade will take on Zagreb Sokol in Qualifier 1 of the ECS Croatia T10 2022 at the Budenec Oval, Zagreb, Croatia on Saturday (October 22).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BEL vs ZAS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The two sides have been very consistent throughout the competition. Both Belgrade and Zagreb Sokol have a win-loss record of 6-2. Belgrade finished at the top of the points table due to a better net run rate of +1.691. Moreover, Belgrade have won their last three games while Zagreb Sokol have three wins from their last five games.

BEL vs ZAS, Match Details

The first qualifier of the ECS Croatia T10 2022 between Belgrade and Zagreb Sokol will be played on October 22, 2022, at Budenec Oval, Zagreb, Croatia.

The game is set to take place at 2 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BEL vs ZAS

Date & Time: October 22, 2022, 2 pm IST

Venue: Budenec Oval, Zagreb, Croatia

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The track at the Budenec Oval in Zagreb, Croatia is usually a very good one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently and more of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

BEL vs ZAS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Belgrade: W, W, W, L, W

Zagreb Sokol: L, W, W, W, L

BEL vs ZAS Probable Playing 11 today

Belgrade Team News

No major injury concerns.

Belgrade Probable Playing XI: Alexander Dizija, Mike Jones, Wintley Burton, Braithyn Pecic (wk), Sumit Meena, Matija Sarenac, Nemanja Zimonic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Robin Vitas (c), Danijel Petrovic, Bogdan Dugic.

Zagreb Sokol Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zagreb Sokol Probable Playing XI: Saghar Manzoor, Dinesh Karuppasamy, Usama Haider, Aman Maheshwari (c), Gurpreet Singh, Abdullah Al Mamun, Nils Gornall, Sohail Ahmad, Suresh Shanmugam, Wasal Kamal, Mark Davies (wk).

Today’s BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Braithyn Pecic (6 innings, 51 runs)

Braithyn Pecic has been in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 51 runs at a strike rate of 106.25. Plus, he has been excellent behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Saghar Manzoor (8 matches, 136 runs)

Saghar Manzoor is batting quite well in this competition. He has accumulated 136 runs in eight innings and has a strike rate of 149.45.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sohail Ahmad (8 matches, 79 runs, 4 wickets)

Sohail Ahmad can be effective with both bat and ball. He has made 79 runs at a strike-rate of 151.92. Ahmad has chipped in with four scalps with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Vukasin Zimonjic (8 matches, 7 wickets)

Vukasin Zimonjic has been bowling nicely in this tournament. The BEL pacer has picked up seven scalps at an economy rate of 8.31.

BEL vs ZAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Mike Jones (8 matches, 293 runs, 12 wickets)

Mike Jones has been simply outstanding with both bat and ball. He is at the top of the run charts and has amassed 293 runs at a strike rate of 180.86. Jones is the second-highest wicket-taker as well and has taken 12 wickets at an economy of 5.06.

Wasal Kamal (7 matches, 150 runs, 3 wickets)

Wasal Kamal has been batting really well. He has aggregated 150 runs in six outings while striking at 174.42 and has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.79.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mike Jones 293 runs & 12 wickets in 8 matches Wasal Kamal 150 runs & 3 wickets in 7 matches Vukasin Zimonjic 7 wickets in 8 matches Sohail Ahmad 79 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches Saghar Manzoor 136 runs in 8 matches

BEL vs ZAS match expert tips

Both teams have some high-performing all-rounders, who will be key with the top-order batters. The likes of Wintley Burton, Sohail Ahmad, Wasal Kamal, Mike Jones and Saghar Manzoor could be the ones to watch out for.

BEL vs ZAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Belgrade vs Zagreb Sokol - ECS Croatia T10 2022 Qualifier 1.

Wicket-keeper: Braithyn Pecic

Batters: Alexander Dizija, Saghar Manzoor, Usama Haider

All-rounders: Wintley Burton, Sohail Ahmad, Wasal Kamal, Mike Jones

Bowlers: Vukasin Zimonjic, Aman Maheshwari, Gurpreet Singh

