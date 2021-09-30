BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Bengal Under-19 will lock horns with Kerala Under-19 in the upcoming match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2021. Both sides are playing their first match of the season and will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

The under-19 cricketers will look to make the best use of the stage and prove themselves as they look to represent the senior team in the near future.

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

BEN-U19

Priyanshu Mondal, Abhishek Porel, Ravi Kumar, Sayed Irfan Aftab, Sukhmeet Singh, Ayan Ghosh, Seazan Hossain, Deoratim Haldar, Milind Mondal, Rohit Paul, Md Faisal Khan.

KER-U19

Varun Nayanar, Omar Abubacker, Sanjeev Satheesan, Abhishek J Nair, Rohan Nair, Pavan Raj, Vinay V Varghese, Mohit Krishna S, Gowtha Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Abi Biju.

Match Details

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: NFC Ground, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the NFC Ground in Hyderabad is expected to assist batters as the ball nicely comes onto the bat. With shorter boundaries on offer, expect batsmen to score plenty of runs in the upcoming fixture.

The bowlers, on the other hand, will have to toil hard if they are to pick up wickets on this surface.

Top 3 players to pick in BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Varun Nayanar (KER-U19)

Debopratim Halder (BEN-U19)

Abhishek Porel (BEN-U19)

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, Abhishek Porel, Ravi Kumar, Omar Abubacker, Abhishek J Nair, Ayan Ghosh, Seazan Hossain, Vinay V Varghese, Mohit Krishna S, Gowtham Mohan, Debopratim Halder.

Captain: Abhishek Porel, Vice-Captain: Varun Nayanar

BEN-U19 vs KER-U19 Dream11 Team 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Priyanshu Mondal, Shoun Roger, Omar Abubacker, Abhishek J Nair, Ayan Ghosh, Seazan Hossain, Pavan Raj, Niranjan V Dev, Gowtham Mohan, Debopratim Halder.

Captain: Priyanshu Mondal, Vice-Captain: Debopratim Halder

Edited by Prem Deshpande